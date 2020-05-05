The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE ADAMS, 80, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Dallas Adams, died May 4 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7 at her home in Harts; burial in Johnie Adams Cemetery, Harts. Friends will be received after 2 p.m. May 6 at her home. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDAN NATHANIEL AMBURGEY, 15, of Leburn, Ky., son of Robert Amburgey, died May 1 at home. Private funeral service 2 p.m. May 7 inside Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., with drive-in service. Attendees should stay within their vehicles. Burial in the Combs-Amburgey Cemetery of Garner, Ky.
MICHAEL DARVIN BLACKBURN, 63, of Mallie, Ky., son of Parker and Gladys Perkins Blackburn, died May 4 in Hazard ARH. Private service 11 a.m. May 6 inside Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, with drive-in service; attendees should stay within their vehicles. Burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Hindman, Ky.
MICHAEL STEVEN COOK, 52, of South Point, Ohio, son of Edison Cook, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a private family service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BILL DENNY DAVIS JR., 79 of Huntington, husband of Jim Davis, died May 3 at home. Private family funeral services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRIS FIELDS, 39, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Sharon Rife Fields, died May 3. He worked for Fields Trucking. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Private family visitations May 5 and 6. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET F. MOORE, 91, of Huntington, widow of Wallace Moore, died May 3 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GERALD PETE MULLENS, 79, of Ironton, widower of Janet Horn Mullens, died May 4 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. May 6, Haverhill Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES M. REYNOLDS, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Lurlie F. Reynolds of Chesapeake, died May 5 in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN DAVID STEINBERG, 58, of Huntington and Pittsburgh, died partner of Emilia Phetteplace, died April 29 in Pittsburgh. He had a long career as a retail management consultant and worked for Bed Bath & Beyond, American Eagle and Rue 21. Services will be held when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Expressions of sympathy may be made to B'nai Sholom Congregation (Jack and Edda Steinberg Family Fund), PO Box 2674, Huntington, WV 25701, or the charity of your choice. Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
REX EDWARD THOMPSON, 93, of St. Albans, W.Va., died May 3. He was a retired schoolteacher in the Miami-Dade school system in Florida. He requested to be cremated and that there be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park. Cooke Funeral Home of Nitro is assisting the family. www.cookefuneralhome.com.
RICHARD THOMPSON, 84, of Huntington, husband of Mary Jo Chandler Thompson, died May 4 at home. He was retired CFO and president of Chandler Plywood Products. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID ALAN WOODYARD, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 30. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 7, Kirkwood Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.