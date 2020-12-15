The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLYN PINSON “CARRIE” BENTLEY of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 13 at her daughter’s home. A private graveside service is will be 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES FRANKLIN CYRUS, 83, of Prichard, husband of Dottie Mae Cyrus, died Dec. 12 at home. He was a farmer. Private service will be held. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ANNE AGEE FIDLER, 64, formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 10. A service to celebrate and remember Anne's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Goldsboro, N.C. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Streaming of the memorial service will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1101 E. Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE FRYE, 90, of Spurlockville, W.Va., died Dec. 14. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 17, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Frye Family Cemetery, Spurlockville. Visitation will be one hour before service.
KARL RICHARD HAGER, 85, of Huntington, widower of Elaine Hager, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Entombment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. If you do not have a mask one will be provided. www.regerfh.com.
MARY “MARTY” INSCO, 72, of Huntington, wife of David Insco, died Dec. 13. She was the owner and operator of Permanent Solutions Beauty Salon. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.regerfh.com.
BELINDA CAROL JENKINS, 66, of Milton, died Dec. 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 18, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHIRLEY JEAN McCLOUD MARCUM, 79 of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Dec. 13 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
STEPHANIE LYNN McGRAW, 54, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Donnie and Lotus McGraw of Proctorville, died Dec. 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PHYLLIS JEAN NOBLE, 85, of Ona, died Dec. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM LLOYD COWBOY PARKER, 75, of Huntington, family friend of Fred Cornell III, died Dec. 13 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TONI DODSON VULHOP, 57, of Ironton, wife of Randy Vulhop, died Dec. 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be noon Dec. 17 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SANDRA K. HORN WEBB, 54, of Ironton, daughter of Theresa Marie Deerfield Horn, died Dec. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 17, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.