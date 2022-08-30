The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TRENTON ANDREW BAUMGARD, 22, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 24 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY JUNE BOWMAN, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Aug. 28 in Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW SCOTT CHILDERS, 51, of Huntington, father of Sarah Childers and John Childers of Huntington, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a Dental Lab Technician at The Denture Store. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANET YVONNE CONLEY, 87 of Huntington, wife of William Conley, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired bookkeeper from the Sunset Furniture Corporation. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LINDA KAY GILKERSON of Fort Gay, wife of Michael Wade Gilkerson, died Aug. 28. Celebration of life at 4 p.m. Sept. 3 115 Cass St., Fort Gay. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
MAE INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, wife of Bobby Inscoe, died Aug. 26 at home. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PAULINE R. KAPLAN, 92, of Huntington, mother of Allen Kaplan of Huntington, died Aug. 25 in The Wyngate, Barboursville. She retired as Administrator for the American Red Cross. Service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in the B’nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
STEVEN LEE MILLHOUSE, 57, of Burlington, Ohio, son of Bonnie Bridges Millhouse, died Aug. 28 in Hospice Care Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial in Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY SCOT OSBORNE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nichole Clary Osborne, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CHAD ALLEN POWELL, 40 of Huntington died Aug. 27. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
GLADYS LOUISE SARGENT, 96 of Huntington, widow of Dorman Sargent, died Aug. 23 at her granddaughter’s home in Spring Hill, Fla. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home.
RONALD LEE SCHULTZ, 61, of Logan, WV, husband of Donna Schultz, died Aug. 13 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
KENNETH LEE SIMS II, 52, of Huntington, husband of Alisha Russ Sims, died Aug. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REBECCA CARMON VANCE, 60, of Ironton, wife of Thomas Leo Vance Sr., died Aug. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a visitation from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIEL JERRY WEBSTER, 82 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Dillow Webster, died Aug. 29. He retired from AK Steel as a locomotive mechanic. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.wallaceffh.com.
JOHN CHARLES WHITE, 74, of Orange Park, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Elaine Hall White, died Aug. 30. He was a retired Civil Engineer with CSX Railroad. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARLENE KAY WHITE, 70, of Barboursville died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at Pleasant Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Entombment will be at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.