The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NOLA JANET ADKINS, 79, of Wayne, widow of Glen Roy Adkins, died Feb. 10 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She retired from Wayne High School. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb.14 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
KENNETH MARK BLEVINS, 51, of Ashland, son of Linda Kay O’Neal Blevins of Ashland, died Feb. 10 in Hospice Care Center. He was owner, roofer and construction worker for Blevins Roofing. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
RHONDA GAIL CHILDERS, 61 of Huntington, sister of Leonard Richard Childers of Huntington, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Bookkeeper at Conveyor Manufacturing Supply, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Thursday until service time at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DALLAS HENRY CRABTREE, 92, of Proctorville died Feb. 8 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 15, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NAJETTE BETER SAOUAN DELANEY, formerly of Huntington, wife of Thomas Kevin Delaney, died Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Rite of Committal following at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ELSIE MAE TOOTSIE DEMPSEY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Howard Dempsey, died Feb. 10 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Feb. 13, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK E. HAGIST, 86, of Lavalette, husband of Emaline Perry Hagist, died Feb. 10 in Genesis Health Care, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Queens Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
THERESA ROBERTA HENSON, 66, of Ona, W.Va., died Feb. 10. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GAY OTIS MEEKS, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Feb. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Meeks Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
HUBERT D. SMITH, 74, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Linda Smith, died Feb. 10 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.