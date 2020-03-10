The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JEAN FERGUSON AMAEFULE, 66, of Huntington, died March 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LINDA BURNS, 64, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died March 7 at home. Funeral service will be noon March 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLEY MONROE COLEMAN, 70, of Red Jacket, W.Va., husband of Jeanette Kirk Coleman, died March 7 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired maintenance worker and carpenter. Funeral service 7 p.m. March 10, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m.
JEANETTE S. COPLEY, 93, of Ashland, widow of Allen Copley, died March 9 at home. She had worked at Temkin Roller Bearing Company, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be2 p.m. March 13, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DELORIS JEAN DYGERT, 84, of Huntington, wife of Charley Dygert, died March 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. No services are currently scheduled.
MICHAEL L. EANES, 69, of Huntington died March 6 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 12, Full Gospel Assembly 2101 10th Ave., Huntington. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CAROL SUE FARLES, 78, of Williamson, W.Va., died March 7 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Graveside funeral service 1 p.m. March 10, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD EUGENE HARRISON, 66, of Rodney, Ohio, died March 9 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. He was a janitor for Gallia County (Ohio) Schools. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. March 13, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
SANDRA KAY LYONS, 77, of Huntington, widow of Larry Lyons, died March 7 in SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. There will be a private family service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JESSE LEE SHAMBLIN, 65, of Racine, W.Va., husband of Sandy Shamblin, died March 3 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. He retired from Patriot Coal. Funeral service was 2 p.m. March 7 at Toney’s Branch Church, Bloomingrose, W.Va. Burial in Drawdy (W.Va.) Cemetery, followed. Visitation was two hours prior to the service at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
KANAWHA RAY SLONE, 57, of Topmost, Ky., father of Dillon, Landon and Alyssa Slone and Amber Taylor, died March 9 at Potato Branch, Topmost, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 13, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Slone Cemetery, Topmost, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. March 11 and 12 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
DR. RALPH J. TURNER, 80, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Turner, died March 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a professor of journalism at Marshall University. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11, March 11 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 12 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, and will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHERYL JEAN BETTS WARE, 52, of Huntington died March 1 at home. A Memorial Service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. March 12 at Beacon of Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5804 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
SHARON KALMON WEED, 72, of Lesage died March 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.