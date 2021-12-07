The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS LEE ADKINS, 69, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., died Nov. 16. Funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.
LARRY WILLIE BELL OF Barboursville and Stuart, Fla., husband of Maudie “Sue” Ross Bell, died Dec. 3 in the VA Medical Center, West Palm Beach, Fla. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PATTY JO DAVIS, 60, of Wayne died Dec. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in the Price Mills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.
THERESA JO SWANN ROBERTSON DECKER, 58 of Huntington died Dec. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GWENDOLYN WALLEN DONAHOE, 92, of Branchland, W.Va., sister of Carolyn Hunter of Huntington, died Dec. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial follows in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home.
MICHAEL DAVID ELLIS, 69, of Ironton, died Dec. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
NORMA ELIZABETH JONES FULLER, 94, of Athalia, Ohio, widow of Joe Fuller, died Nov. 26. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Facial covering is encouraged. ehallfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE MARIE GREEN, 75, of Dalton, Ga., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 3 in Chatsworth Health Care Center, Georgia. A graveside service and burial will be held 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH EUGENE GUYER JR., 87 of Huntington, husband of Barbara Guyer, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held at noon Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.
BERNICE JONES, 85, of Huntington died Dec. 3 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SUSAN KARNES JOY of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 4 in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She held various professional positions at Texas A&MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the Smithsonian Institution, Marshall University Medical School, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK LLOYD LEFFINGWELL, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, father of Amber and Hollie, died Dec. 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. In accordance with Mark’s wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schneider - Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, to assist with funeral costs. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT VINSON LUTHER JR., 72, of Glenwood, died Dec. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his wife, SUSAN DAWN LUTHER, 70, died Dec. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver, and she worked in the bursar's office at Marshall University. A funeral service for both will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Parsons Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY RUTH BRUMFIELD MCGINNIS of Barboursville, died Dec. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 with visitation one hour prior, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER "SKIP" PRATT, 86, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 4. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Dec. 7 at Enon Cemetery. Family asks that masks be worn due to Covid. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT THOMAS PHILLIPS, 72, of Huntington died Dec. 6 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM T. SALMONS, 83, of Marysville, Ohio, widower of Betty Lou Copley Salmons, died Dec. 2. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Webb Community Cemetery, Webb, W.Va. Visitaiton will be one hour before service.
BETTY ANN VENCILL, 75, of Ironton died Dec. 4 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She was a retired switchboard operator for Community Trust Bank. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net