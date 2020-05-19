The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LYLE ADAMS, 88, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly Knott County, Kentucky, husband of Nadean Owens Adams, died May 15 a home. All services will be private for his family. Burial in Robert S. Cornett Memorial Cemetery, Sassafras, Ky. Nelson=Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM MASON ARKLE, 49, of Barboursville, died May 4. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon May 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Social distancing will be observed. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN JACK BAKER, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Shelly Baker, died May 17 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. May 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRENDA C. CLINE, 73, of Danville, W.Va., passed away on May 14. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Mausoleum at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
RODGER DALE DODSON, 73, or Ironton, husband of Brenda Littlejohn Dodson, died May 15 at home. He retired from Amcast / Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckeye Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID CLIFTON EATON, 78, of Ironton, widower of Lana Crank Eaton, died May 18 at Harbor Health Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Ironton. He retired from CSX. At his request, cremation was chosen. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES HENRY ERVIN, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 17 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will not be any services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAY H. FORJONE, 82, of Barboursville, died May 16. He was an engineer and HVAC technician for Hughes Supply Company. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 21 at Abundant Hope Baptist Church, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abundant Hope Baptist Church and the House of Hope in Barboursville, WV at PO Box 578 Barboursville, WV 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOAN GIBSON, 83, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Jack Gibson, died May 17 in Prestonsburg Health Care Center. Private family funeral at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky., on May 20. Burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky.
MICHAEL ROBERT KANABLE, 70, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Brenda Gail Stumbo, died May 17 at home. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky, is in charge of arrangements.
AMY MARIE NAGLE, 62, of Huntington, mother of Lauren Schultz, died May 15 at home. There will be a memorial service 3 p.m. May 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to public health concerns, social distancing is requested. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SUE ANN REZICH, 74, of Ragland, W.Va., widow of Joe Rezich, died May 17 at home. At her request, cremation was chosen with graveside service, 1 p.m. May 21, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TINA M. ROBERTS, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 22, Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 21 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington, brother of Christine Fouch, died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARIE VARNEY, 78, of Varney, W.Va., widow of Leroy Varney and Sherman Harmon, died May 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 20, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Justice-Tiller Cemetery, Varney. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
AMY LEAKE WILBURN, 47, of Worthington, Ky., wife of Rob Wilburn, died May 18 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a Family Advocate at Ashland Exceptional Early Childhood Center. Private graveside service will be May 21 at Meade Family Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Karen’s Place. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SARAH ANN GILMAN BURGESS WOLFE, 66, of Man, W.Va., died May 15. She was a retired teacher. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 22, Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.