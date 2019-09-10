The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY MARGARET WHEELER ADKINS, 91, of Prichard, widow of Phillip Edward Adkins, died Sept. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation from 12:30 until service time Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN H. BREWER, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Donna Brewer, died Sept. 10 at home. He was a retired coal miner. According to his wishes, there will not be any public services. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LINDA DANIELLE BOHON, 43, of Rush, Ky., died Sept. 9. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH LOUIS CARTER, 77, of Browntown, Mich., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CAROLYN ROSE DAVIDSON, 86, wife of Paul Davidson, died Sept. 7. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Section 11B of Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
EARL JACKSON ICARD, 83, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Sally Icard, died Sept. 8 at his residence. Funeral service will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willis Funeral Home; visitation will be 6 p.m., prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
BETTY ROSS LOWELL, 95, of Ashland, widow of Frank Lowell, died Sept. 9 at her residence. No services will be held; burial at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM S. MARTIN, 78, of Ironton, widower of Judy Martin, died Sept. 9. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHARLES McFEELEY, 87, of Huntington, widower of Peggy McFeeley, died Sept. 8 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LEWIS FREEMAN MULLINS, 81, of Huntington, died Sept. 7 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charlie Pridemore, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. She worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOANNA KITTS REED, 82, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. in Cornerstone Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY R. STEELE JR., 65, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be three hours prior to the service.
LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD, 85, of Huntington, widow of Charles Wood, died Sept. 8 at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church; interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com