DEREK RYAN BLOSSER, 26, of Lesage, died Aug. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 30, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
NANCY PEARL CANTER, 60, of Huntington, died Aug. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 29, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WINFORD CRUM, 82, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 26. Graveside services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Aug. 29, at Green Valley Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICK DAVID DANIELS, 68, of Jefferson, Wis., died Aug. 19. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOB DEVANEY, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 26 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY JEANNE HOGGETT, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Wells and Herb Hoggett, died Aug. 25 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Beulah Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALEX LEWIS HOLCOMB, 86, of Kenova, died Aug. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be private. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES CALVIN HORNER, 69, of Ironton, husband of Sherma Horner, died Aug. 24, in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Aug. 28, at Kelly’s Bridge Independent Baptist Church in Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA GAIL NICHOLS, 76, of Huntington, died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, First Altizer Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
THOMAS LEE STEVENS, 77, of Huntington, died Aug. 23 in Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. Memorial funeral service will be 2 p.m., Aug. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the St. Mary’s Hospitality House. Friends may visit with the the family from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHESTER W. WAMSLEY, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 26 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
TERRY LEE WILLIAMS, 65, of Edgarton, W..Va., died Aug. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Military funeral rites 2 p.m. Aug. 29, Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky. Burial in Buskirk radio Hill Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. ww.joneswestfh.com.