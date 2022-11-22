The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LEE ADKINS, 75 of Prichard, father of Richard Adkins of Prichard and Jeffrey Adkins of Kerrville, Texas, died Nov. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the Marine Corps. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Adkins Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM DAVID BEARD, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 20. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JOHN MACKLIN BREWSTER, 84 of Huntington, husband of Linda Hatten Brewster, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He worked as a real estate appraiser with The Bunch Company and H. E. Pilcher & Co. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Friends gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington, 25701, or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, 25709. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
CAROL SUE ENDICOTT, 79, of Huntington, mother of Tracey Brown, Nisa Adkins, and Sean Endicott, died Nov. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the WV Dept. Highways. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BOBBY LELAND FARRIS, 72 of Scottown, Ohio, widower of Brenda Farris, died Nov. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA KAY GEARHART, 41 of Camden, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 15. Funeral service at noon Nov. 23 at Christian Fellowship Church of God. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements are being directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
MOLOUD HADI-SADEGH, 78 of Ona, widow of Seyed Hossein Hadi-Sadegh, died Nov. 18. There will be a private memorial service for friends and family at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ANNA JEAN HENSLEY, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
MARY BERTA KINSER, 92 of Westport, Conn., formerly of Huntington, mother of Mary Jo Kinser, died Nov. 11 at home. She was a bookkeeper. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 26 at Central United Methodist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TERRY EDWIN NUNLEY, 51, of Kermit, W.Va., husband of Sara Michelle Smith, died Nov. 19. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 with funeral service at 7 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial Nov. 23 in Blackburn-Hayes Family Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky.
SANDRA MARIE PENCE, 55 of South Point, Ohio, mother of Armando M. Gordillo, died Nov. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN WALDRON POLLOCK, 97, formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl R. Pollock, died Nov. 21 at the Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service time at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary. Huntington. is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KEVIN RICE, 65 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 19 at home. There will be private, family services. Arrangements are directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
RANDALL SCOTT SLONE, 46 of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 20. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is directing arrangements.
HILDA GERTRUDE STEPHENS, 91 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at Rome Church of Christ, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD WOLFORD, 96 of Lavalette died Nov. 18 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.