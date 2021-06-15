The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARIESSA KELLY ARTHUR, 51, of Leon, W.Va., died June 14 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 19 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES HERBERT BLACK, 74, of Culloden, husband of Shirley Thomas Black, died June 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA SUE CUNNINGHAM, 65, of Fort Gay, wife of William Cunningham, died June 13. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN, 99, of Canton, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Rev. Thurman Carter Franklin, died Jan. 26 in Canton Nursing Center. She was a former saleswoman for Singer Sewing Machines and had an alteration business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 19 at the Tenth Avenue Church of God. Inurnment will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NOAH GAMBILL, 86, of Ironton, widower of Lelia Ann McGhee Gambill, died June 13 at home. He retired from Amcast. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JENNIFER NICOLE JOHNSON, 30, of Huntington, daughter of Gene Johnson and stepmother Jamie McClain, died June 7 in Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CHINA MARIE MARKHAM of Huntington, daughter of Andre’ Branch and Hope Leeann Markham-Garrett, died June 10. She was employed as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express, Marshall University and the Huntington Mall, and was an attendant at ResCare. A Home-Going service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses at the funeral home are suggested. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
WILLIAM RUSSELL MARUSHI, 90 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Lois Alley Marushi, died June 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AEP-Big Sandy. Funeral service will be at noon June 16 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN MORRISON, 78, of Ona died June 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.
GLENDON RICE, 81 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Sharon Duvall Rice, died June 14 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from the Masonry Department at AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; burial following in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY 41101. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
PAUL THORNTON JR., 50 of Kenova died June 14. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary is searching for information of family or friends. Please call Henson & Kitchen Mortuary at 304-736-8986 with any information. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TED H. TURLEY, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Karen Gillette Turley, died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
NEVOYNNE WORKMAN, 82, of Marion, Ohio formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Lewis Workman, died June 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 17 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will follow in Workman Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.