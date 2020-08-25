The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUDY BEVANS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BERNICE JOHNSON, 93, of Huntington, widow of Lyle Johnson, died Aug. 21 at home. She was a retired telephone operator. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT PETER KIOGIMA, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROY ELLWOOD MADDIX, 69, of Grayson, Ky., husband of Patricia Madix, died Aug. 24 in Ashland Community Hospice. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JON ROBERT MILLER, 50, of Ironton, died Aug. 21 in Scioto County, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
GLENNA GAIL MOORE, 50, of Huntington died Aug. 23 in Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EUGENE ARTHUR STOWERS JR., 57, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 25 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BRITNEY WOODFELL, 24 of Charleston, W.Va., died Aug. 22. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is assisting her family. www.hardingfamilygroup.com