The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KEVIN BARNETT, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nancy Barnett, died Nov. 10 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH CHAMBERS, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio, widow of Floyd Chambers, died Nov. 9 in Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was an LPN, retiring from Arbors of Gallipolis Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 13, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rodney Church of Light and/or Jenkins Care Community, 142 Jenkins Memorial Road, Wellston, Ohio 45692.
AMY SUSAN CHILDERS, 35, of Huntington, died Sept. 20, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21, at VFW Post # 9738 in Guyandotte. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL MICKEY DENNISON, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Edna Day Dennison, died Nov. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 13, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLIE G. DILLON, 90, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widow of Jack R. Dillon, died Nov. 7 at her daughter’s homein Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETTY JO ENDICOTT, 70, of Davin, W.Va., mother of Kevin Endicott of Mallory, W.Va., and Beverly Endicott of Davin, died Nov. 7 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a friends and family gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOHN JACKSON JOHNSON, 76, of Ashland, died Nov. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired pipefitter from Armco. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 13, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Golden Oaks Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
JIMMIE MCCOY, 77 of Louisville, Ky., formerly Kiahsville, W.Va., died Aug. 22 in Norton Audubon Hospital Louisville, Ky. He was a Certified Financial Planner where he co-owned and operated Financial Services Center under Royal Alliance in Louisville. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, and livestreamed at the funeral home website. Visitation with family two hours before service. Flowers and/or donations for Pancreatic Cancer can be made to https://www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts.
JEANNIE MARIE MYERS, 52, of Princeton, W.Va., mother of Justin Belcher of Huntington, died Nov. 7 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ELOISE KATHERINE SAUNDERS, 98, of Huntington, widow of Ralph Saunders, died Nov. 8. Graveside service noon Nov. 12, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at which time a procession leaves for the cemetery. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CALLIE LOUESA NAPIER SMITH, 82, of Ranger, W.Va., died Nov. 9 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 12, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
SHAUNIE LOU SULLIVAN, 71 of Ona, mother of Matthew Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan, died Nov. 9. She was a nurse at Huntington Health and Rehab. There will be a private visitation. Friends and family will meet at Dock’s Creek Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 13, for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations to One by One or The Humane Society would be appreciated. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES EDWARD WALLER, 79, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., husband of Eva Waller, died Nov. 7. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna (Masks are required.) Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service on Thursday will be by invitation only and will begin at 11 a.m. If you would like to join the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be webcast at www.schoedinger.com. Those who wish may donate in Jim’s memory to Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church, 3868 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230.
CODY MASON WILES, 26, of Huntington, son of James Wiles and Theresa Wiles, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.