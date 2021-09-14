The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRUCE WALDEN ADKINS, 92, of Kenova, widower of Lelah Ruth Adkins. died Sept. 14 in The Heritage Center. He was a retired construction foreman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept.17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home.
LYNN DALE ASBURY, 80, of Huntington, widow of Wilmer Asbury Jr., died Sept. 12 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Sept. 16 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Huntington. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. The family requests that those attending observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN L. BUNCH, 70, of Joliet, Ill., formerly the Chesapeake, Ohio, area, died Sept. 11 at her daughter's home. Visitation will be Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. A service of remembrance will begin at the funeral home at noon. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. www.fredcdames.com.
ELLEN JEAN CARPENTER, 86, of Huntington, widow of William Carpenter, died Sept. 12 at her son’s home in Proctorville, Ohio. She worked in the laundry at the former Mariner Health Care in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary and burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES ELDER COATES, 93, , of Estero, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Gloria Jean Coates, died Sept. 7 in Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla. He was a steel worker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
CECIL BERT DISHMAN, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Elizabeth Dishman, died Sept. 7 at home. He was a retired Riverboat captain with AEP. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK L. ELLIS, 86, of Huntington died Sept. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice house. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
MILDRED V. MOORE, 93 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harold Moore, died Sept. 11 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
LAWRENCE WINFRED MORRISON, 95 of Wayne, widower of Alberta Jackson Morrison, died Sept. 12 at home. He retired as the Chief of the Emergency Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District. Due to family concerns regarding Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PATTY PERDUE, 86, of Huntington, widow of Johnny Perdue, died Sept. 7 in Madison Park Manor. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 16 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, Huntington. The family requests that you follow the CDC and State of WV Health Department Covid-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Buffalo Valley Baptist Church Building Fund www.regerfh.com.
GLENDA QUESENBERRY RATLIFF, 66, of Louisa, Ky., sister of Claude Quesenberry, died Aug. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice. The family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
WILBUR “HERBIE” SKAGGS JR., 59, of Martha, Ky., husband of Lois Skaggs, died Sept. 12. Funeral service will be 11 am. Sept. 18 at Elizabeth Baptist Church; burial following in Skaggs Cemetery. Visitation after 11 a.m. Sept. 16 until Saturday service time at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARK EDWARD THACKER, 68, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Deborah Baylous Thacker, died Sept. 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was an employee of Locomote in Hurricane, W.Va Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton www.timeformemory.com/wallace.