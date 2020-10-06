The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACKIE M. BERRY of Williamsburg, Va., widow of William C. Berry, died Oct. 2. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery in Barboursville. Bucktrout Funeral Home. Williamsburg, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRETT MICHAEL DAMRON, 44, of Huntington, son of Steven L. Damron and Betty and Carroll Damron, died Oct. 4 at home. He was with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union. Arrangements incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGARET ANN FERRELL, 81, of Lyburn, W.Va., widow of Donald Ferrell, died Oct. 3 in Pikeville, Ky., Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmceneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
PAUL FRANKLIN FERRIS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Teresa Ferris, died Oct. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family graveside service and visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD L. HENSLEY, 88, of Barboursville, died Oct. 4. He taught at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Huntington High School, and Marshall University Community and Technical College. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to your favorite charity.
RICKY EDWARD INGRAM, 57, of Huntington died Oct. 2. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MICHAEL CASEY JONES, 56, of Huntington, husband of Nora McCoy Jones of Sebring, Fla., died Sept. 26. He had worked at Midway. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY MICHAEL LIPPMAN, 72, formerly of Dunlow, died Oct. 4. He worked as an automotive mechanic for 30 years. At Larry’s request no services will be held. Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM MITCHELL McCOY, 66, of East Point, Ky., formerly Burnwell, brother of James Jarvis McCoy of Douglasville, Ga., and Gary McCoy of Burnwell, died Oct. 3 in Stanville, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Gospel Revelation Church; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., and 6 to 9 p.m. at the church.
TRACY BOORUM MILLER, 55, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Gary Miller, died Oct. 4 at home. Memorial service 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; friends may gather after 6 p.m. Burial in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
DALE L. MORRIS, 72, of Huntington, husband of Brenda Webb Morris, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Sergeant First Class of the U.S. Army. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.regerfh.com.
KENNETH EDWARD QUEEN SR., 80, of Painsville, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, husband of JoAnn Taylor Queen, died Oct. 1 in Lake Med Care & Rehab of Painsville, Ohio. Graveside services 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville. He retired as a supervisor at Dyson’s Tool & Die. Social distancing and wearing of face masks is requested of everyone attending. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES O. ROBINSON, 94 of Huntington, died Oct. 4 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was a retired electrician with CSX Railroad. www.beardmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for those attending.
SCOTT DANIEL THACKER, 49, of Sidney, Ky., son of Danny and Phyllis Robinette Thacker of Sidney, died Oct. 4. He was disabled factory worker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Canada Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.