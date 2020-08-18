The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DUARD E. BAUMGARDNER, 75, of Barboursville, husband of Charlotte Baumgardner, died Aug. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. He retired from the former INCO Alloys. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
JOHN ANTHONY BLACK, 62, of Milton died Aug. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home.
ROGER DALE BLACK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Black, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville,. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. FRANCISCO ARCIGAL CONSTANTINO, 81, of Barboursville, died Aug. 14. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WANDA JEAN CRAFT, 72, of Huntington died Aug. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 22, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARK A. CREMEANS, 61, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Cindy Cremeans, died Aug. 17. He retired from Thayer Power and Communication. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 21, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Clay Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WILSON D. “FORD” FIZER, 73, of New Port Richey, Fla, formerly of Huntington, widower of Linda Fizer, died Aug. 16 in Florida. He was a retired auto mechanic. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN LOUISE GIBSON, 58, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jerry Gibson, died Aug. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Nursing Clinical Coordinator for River Park Hospital. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
FREDERICK ROBERT "FRITZ" HUBBARD, 81 of Huntington, husband of Susan Hubbard, died Aug. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired Cabell County educator. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THELMA GAY HUNTER, 85, of City View, W.Va., widow of Truby Hunter, died Aug. 16 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was pastor of Church Lord of Host and had The Spoken Word radio program. Private services will be Aug. 21 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Church Lord of Host building fund, c/o 96 Manor Ridge Rd., Logan, WV 25601.
REBECCA JANE KENDRICK, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Dan Kendrick, died Aug. 14 in Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELNA DEAN LAWRENCE, 90, of Milton, widow of Robert Lawrence, died Aug. 16. She was employed with the board of education. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH ANN MAYS, 66, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Bill Mays, died Aug. 16 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Aug. 20, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM MILLER, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Baisden Miller, died Aug. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. At his request, there will be a private service for family. Entombment will be at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STELLA LOUISE MYERS, 85, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of Lloyd Earl Myers, died Aug. 16 in Trinity Station, Flatwoods, Ky. She worked for Wilson Sporting Goods and Sunset Nursing Home in Coal Grove, Ohio. Public visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. A private family service will follow; burial in Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures.
DELBERT EUGENE PUTNEY, 76, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 16. There will be a graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Social distancing and facemasks are required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.