The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANGELA DAWN CARTER, 46, of Genoa, wife of Matthew Carter, died April 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 6 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
CHARLES G. GRANT, 83, of Sebring, Fla., formerly of Ironton, died May 1 in Lake Wales, Fla. He owned and operated various Giovanni’s Pizza Restaurants. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 7 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be prior to services Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Hospice organization of choice www.steenfuneralhome.com
RALPH HILL, 80, of Kenova, husband of Elizabeth Hill, died May 3. He retired from BFI. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 7at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton is attempting to find any family or friends of the following individual, FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR. age 61, born in Kansas City, Mo., US Army veteran and a resident of The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio, since September, 2019. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, OH 45638, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
JAMES LEMASTER, 75, of Ashland, husband of Hope Jacobs Lemaster, died May 2in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a lineman and had worked at the Nickel Plant, Burnaugh, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 6 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
NOLA CATHERINE LUSHER, 86 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lusher, died April 30. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 5 at 4706 Darnell Rd., Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM MAURICE PALMER of Huntington died April 28. He retired from Marriott Hotels and Sodexo Food Services. There will be a memorial service at noon May 8 at 16th Street Missionary Baptist Church, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
CARL RAY PEMBERTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jean Pemberton, died May 4 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from BASF. Funeral service will be noon May 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon May 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOW PATRICK PRINO, 93, of Huntington, widower of Judith Prino, died April 20 in Bellaire at Devonshire Scott Depot, W.Va. He was the owner/operator of Dows Jewelry and Loans in Huntington. Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. May 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LESTER ALAN ROSS, 70 of Ironton, husband of Brenda Pancake Ross, died May 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 7, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.