BRANDON EDWARD CREMEANS, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Kellie Cremeans, died Feb. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A gathering will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.hallfuneralhome.com.
THERESA ANN CRUMP, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Roger Crump, died Feb. 14 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. March 4 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENNIS MICHAEL DeLONG, 65, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, father of Brandon DeLong, died Feb. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was formerly a sales consultant at Goodwill Stores. Honoring his request, there will be a memorial service at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CLEDITH CLETE DAMRON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shirley Foster Damron died Feb. 27 at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. March 4 at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHEENA NATASHA FRYE, 38, of Salt Rock, died Feb. 10. There will be a gathering of remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. March 4 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
REV. JOHN E. GARRIDO, 88 of Huntington, widower of Barbara Bentley Garrido, died Feb. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a shift supervisor with Houdaille Industries, and retired officer with the Marshall University Police Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 3 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
GARNETT JOSEPHINE HALL of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE ANN HICKS, 59, of Huntington, widow of Winford Hicks, died Feb. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 3 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour before service.
MARY ALICE HUGHES KELLEY, 96, of Ironton, widow of James E. Kelley, died Feb. 25 in Woodland Oaks Nursing Facility, Ashland. She retired as the manager of Coal Grove Laundromat. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 3 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SCOTT ERIC LYALL JR., 33, of Weston, W.Va., died Feb. 26. Service will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES A. NEWELL, 79, of Southside, W.Va., died Feb. 28 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
PATRICIA ANN THABIT of Huntington, W.Va., died Feb. 22 in Atria Assisted Living facility, Grapevine, Texas. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 3 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ROSETTA MAE WARD, 75, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Torence Alfred Ward, died Feb. 28. There will be a memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. March 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
JOHN HARLAN YATES, 65, of Barboursville, father of Weston Yates of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a cashier at Tower Foodfair. Honoring his request, there will be no public service. In lie of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for his grandson, Finntyn Yates, at Ohio Valley Bank, 420 Third Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631. www.hensonandkitchen.com.