ATHOLINE GENEVA ADKINS, 74, of Neibert, W.Va., widow of Frank Adkins, died Dec. 2 at CAMC. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 7, at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. till time of service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
KATHIE JEAN ALBRIGHT, 69, of Amherstdale, W.Va., wife of Roger Albright, died Dec. 04 at CAMC Memorial Division. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 8, at Greenbranch Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation 11:30 a.m. till the time of the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
MELVA G. FERRIS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bernard Ferris, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOYCE KYLE BOSTER FISHER, 88, of Huntington, died Dec. 2 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She was a secretary for several local businesses. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MERRILLE EUGENE HARRISON, 84, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from BASF and YMCA. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN WAYNE HURLOW, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 5 at his residence. There will be no public services; burial will be at the convenience of the family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RANDY DALE KIRKENDOLL, 64, of Ranger, W.Va., died Nov. 22. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home; burial at Cox Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com
JIAN LIU, 43, husband of Ying Wang, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
VICKI DAWN MCCORMICK, 53, of Huntington, died Dec. 4 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULA SUE SAWYERS, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Lonnie Sawyers, died Dec. 5 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MATTHEW BRADLEY THACKER, 41, of Huntington, died Dec. 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
