GARLAND OAKEL BLAKE SR., 84, of Lesage died June 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
EDDIE ALBERT DENT, 51, of Prichard, husband of April D. McCray Dent, died June 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked from Labor Union 1445. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
HARLEY RICHARD EACHES, 90, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Wanda Rowe Eaches, died June 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He retired from USS Chemical in Haverhill, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 11 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.slackandwallace.com.
DONALD JAY FUGETT, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Chutharath Nhek Fugett, died June 5 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. There will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ALICE FAYE FULLER, 84, of Glenwood died June 6 at home. Funeral service will be noon June 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANNA KATHRYN GRASS, 96, of Ona, widow of Sebert Elihue Grass, died June 6. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY KATHERN HINKLE, 54, of Fort Gay died June 6. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. June 11 at Cox Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
JAMES ALVIN KELLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Carol Kelley, died June 5 in Ashland Community Hospice. He worked in the South Point School System and owned Jim’s Archery Shop. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 9 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. www.slackandwallace.com.
MISTY DAWN McCOMAS, 45, of Huntington died June 6 in UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELMER MAYS SR., 89, of Ironton, died June 7. He retired from Allied Chemical as a maintenance worker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GEORGE E. SPURLOCK, 77 of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Shelia Kay Cantrell Spurlock, died June 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Riverway Coal Terminal where he was an operator, and worked for Union Concrete. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Burial in Spurlock Cemetery, Catlettsburg. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
JAY THOMAS THOMPSON, 68, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Martha Howard Thompson, died June 6 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. There will be a memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.