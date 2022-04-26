The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES DIRK BLEVINS, 50, of Kenova died April 22. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 28 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a Courier for Valley Health Systems. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
LOLITA JOYCE CREWS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kent Crews Jr., died April 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BILLY R. DICKERSON, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Hazel Dickerson, died April 23 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome@outlook.com.
DELBERT GUNTER, 62, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Diane White Gunter, died April 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. April 27 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122 Ironton, toward funeral expenses. www.tracybrammerfh.com
HARRY RONALD HARSHBARGER, 87, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., died April 17 at home. He was a police officer for the city of Huntington and president of the Huntington Claims Association and retired from Continental Insurance Company in Nashville. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAUNITA GAIL JENKINS, 76, of Huntington, wife of Richard “Dick” Jenkins, DIED April 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired administrative assistant for the United Transportation Union. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
AUSTIN DOUGLAS JONES, 35, of Ashland, son of Doug and Toni Jones of Ashland, died April 19. He currently worked as an electrician with a commercial electrical contractor. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. April 30 at the Heritage Community Park and Natural Area, 2300 Glade Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MADGE LOUISE ROACH, 99, of Ironton, widow of Cecil Roach Jr., died April 25 at home. She was a retired office manager for Dr. Wolery. Graveside service at 1 p.m. April 28 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EVELYN BILLIE MARIE SITES, 78, of Ironton, mother of Mark Sites and Melissa Sites-Howard, both of Ironton, died April 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired nurse’s assistant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ESTALEAN DORTON THORNTON, 79, of Barboursville died April 25. She was employed as office manager for Watson Dental in Hampton, Va. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 28 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.