The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, husband of Loretta Kay Adkins, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA ANN BASS of Switzer, W.Va., died Oct. 29. She was a Registered Nurse. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial will follow.
TERRY LEE BENTLEY, 78 of Huntington, father of Terri Litz of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO. www.regerfh.com.
LEONARD EUGENE CARTER, 60 of Lesage died Nov. 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. There will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAUL CARSON CLEVENGER, 85 of Huntington, husband of Betty June Clevenger, died Nov. 5. He was a retiree of the CSX Railway System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service.
DOTTIE LOU FINLEY, 80 of Milton died Nov. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
COURTNEY GRAY FORD, 42 of Ironton, wife of Sean Ainsworth, died Nov. 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a hair stylist at Gray Studio. There will be a memorial service at noon Nov. 12 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Friends gather one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY EDNA FRY, 79, of Logan, W.Va., wife of George Fry, died Oct. 12 at home. She served as secretary at Stollings Service Center. Service was 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial was in Highland Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
JOHNNY S. GLANDON JR., 63 of Man, W.Va., died Nov. 3 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
IRIS K. MALCOM, 99 of Huntington, widow of Arthur H. Malcom, died Nov. 7 at home. She taught piano at her home in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOEY BRIAN MAYS, 58, of Ashland, widower of Patricia Mays, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had been a foreman at Asplundh. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, 1540 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV 25704 or the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, OH 45638.
EUNICE MAE MESSINGER, 98 of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Dwight Messinger, died Nov. 6. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
PATRICIA ANN MOORE, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of John Moore, died Nov. 7 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
GLADYS NAPIER, 93 of Waverly, Ohio, widow of Ralph Napier, died Nov. 7, in Adena Pike Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, and two hours before service at Morris Funeral Home. www.boyerfuneral.com.
CARL ELMO RIGGS, formerly of West Virginia, widower of Louise Bucci Riggs, died Nov. 3 at home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was retired as postmaster for the USPS in Huntington, Barboursville, Delbarton, and Williamson, W.Va. Private services will be held. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation, Wildwood, is directing arrangements.
HELEN JO VARNEY, 82 of Varney, W.Va., widow of James Henry Varney, died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service at noon Nov. 10 at Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.
KATHLEEN LORRAINE WOLFORD, 69 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Nov. 3. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Colango Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.