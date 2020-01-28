The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOANN BARRETT, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Hercile Barrett, died Jan. 28. She was a schoolteacher and Guidance Counselor in Kanawha County. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 30, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
DR. MICHAEL ANDREW BRUMFIELD, 74, of Frankford, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Jane Fleshman Brumfield, died Jan. 23. He was a chiropractor. There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Rhema Christian Center, Fairlea, W.Va.
GLADA FAYE BURCHAM, 80, of Beckley, W.Va., formerly of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan.19. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY LEE CALLICOAT, 65, of Huntington died Jan. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Jan. 30, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN MARGARET WITHROW CHEEK, 94, of Russell, Ky., widow of Harry Edward Cheek, died Jan. 27. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Jan. 31, at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Summit Missionary Baptist Church, 1024 State Route 716, Ashland, KY 41102 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
KATHRYN E. MCELHANEY CLARK COMBS, 88, of Milton, widow of John Combs, died Jan. 27. She was a retired bookkeeper for Big Sandy Furniture Store. The family will receive friends on Jan. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.
THELMA DOTSON, 77 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Jan. 26 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. In honoring Thelma’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TOMIE HATFIELD, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home.
CURTIS RANDAL JENKINS, 65, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. He was a retired employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MYRTLE ELIZABETH JENKINS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Burial will be in Florida. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD STEVE MENDIVIL, 72, of Huntington, widower of Barbara Mendivil, died Jan. 27, in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
SCOTT ALLEN REYNOLDS, 50, of Milton, son of Everett and Kathryn Reynolds of Milton, died Jan. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL EUGENE TURNER, 57, of Huntington, husband of Wilma Turner, died Jan. 27 at home. He was a lamination operator for Rubberlite. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 1, Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD ANTHONY TYLER, 52, of Huntington, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DELBERT CHESTER WHITE, 74 of Stollings, W.Va., died Jan. 23 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Jan. 28, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ALMA I. HALL WILSON, 81, of Wayne, died Jan. 24 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan.30, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow at Patrick Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until service time Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
MERL WILLIAMSON, 83, of Crown City, Ohio, died Monday, January 27, 2020. He was the husband of Jessie Steele Williamson and a retiree of Huntington Steel & Supply Company. Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Salem United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
MARGARET JEAN “PEGGY” WILSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Ky., with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.