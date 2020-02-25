The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY ANN BAKER, 47, of Ironton, daughter of Linda Baker of Ironton, died Feb. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 12 noon Feb. 27 at Remnant Recovery Church, 1323 S. 4th Street, Ironton. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY DALE BOYD SR., 58, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of Gary Boyd Jr. of Amherstdale, W.Va., and Lisa Boyd of Roanoke, Va., died Feb. 23 in CAMC. He was an EMT and security guard. By his wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY LEE BRADFORD, 72, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Feb. 21 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 26, at the funeral home. Burial in Perry Cemetery, Gilbert Creek Road.
ROBERT “BOB” DANA FIETSAM, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, life partner of Sally Willis, died Feb. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society by calling 1-800-227-2345 or at cancer.org. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LIQUIDDA FINKS, 43, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Joshua Finks, died Feb. 22 at South Ohio Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 28, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
FLOYD “SONEY” McFANN, 69, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, husband of Cheri Bateman McFann, died Feb. 22 in SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was an activities director at Greenbrier Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
CLIFTON LANE MULLINS, 64, of Harts, W.Va., father of Clifton Mullins of Michigan, died Feb. 22 at home. He was a farmer and woodworker. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JASON CORBETT STANLEY, 40, of Charleston, son of Joseph and Susan Stanley of Prichard, died Feb. 20. He was a nurse. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
WENDELL DAVID TAYLOR, 60, of Little Laurel, Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 23. At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD WARD, 79, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Ward, died Feb. 23 at home. He had worked at Houdaille Industries. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Church of Christ, 5th Street, Huntington. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery Maple Hill Section. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.