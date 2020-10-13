The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL EDWIN BUTLER, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Alethea Ann Wright Butler, died Oct. 9. He retired from Ashland Petroleum, Inc. There will be a private graveside service Oct. 15. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 7623 McComis Dr., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
AILENE CHINN, 90, of Ironton, widow of Shelby Chinn Jr., died Oct. 9 at home. She retired from Adel Fasteners in Huntington. Private service will be held. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOSHUA KEAGAN MARSHAL FOLEY, 30 of Sugar Hill, Ga., father of Darcey Carolyn Dawn Foley, died Oct. 2 at home. There will be a memorial service and visitation 5 p.m. Oct. 17, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial by family and friends at 7 p.m. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TODD JENKINS, 37, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Karrie Hunt Jenkins, died Oct. 11 at home. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
DARLENE E. LATTIMORE, 55, of Ironton, formerly Lexington, Ky., died Oct. 12 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting locally for Smith and Smith Funeral Home, Lexington.
DR. GUALBERTO MARTINEZ MARCELO JR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Jocelyn De Joya Marcelo, died Oct. 8. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Oct. 16, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Visitation one hour before Mass at the church. Private burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of services. www.hensonandkitchen.com.--
KEITH DALE MOOTZ, 86, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Sheila Raye Edwards Mootz, died Oc.t 12 at home. He was a farmer. There will be a graveside service at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio, and no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PEARL OLIVE PRINCE, 100, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 13, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY LYNN SHOOK, 71, of Huntington, sister of Karla Nickell, died Oct. 10. She was a retired kindergarten teacher at Guyandotte Elementary. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 15. Friends may attend by watching Beard Mortuary / Facebook live. There will be a celebration of Kathy's life at a future date, most likely early 2021 due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Christ Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1329, Huntington, WV. 25714.
GEORGE EDWARD SPARKS, 72, of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Louisa, Ky., died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired business owner. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. May 30, 2021, at Sparks Family Cemetery, Yellow Creek Road. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY THOMAS STONE, 76, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 11. He was a retired Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff. Private graveside service, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
CALVIN DUANE WALTERS, 64, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Gail Walters, died Oct. 13 at home. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
FLOYD WHITE, 64, of Kingman, Ariz., died Oct. 7 in Huntington. Funeral and burial will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT LEE WHITE, 84, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Myrtle Catherine Wells White, died Oct. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Rock Hill Local Schools. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALAN O. WILLIAMSON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Journell Williamson, died Oct. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.