The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SADIE LOIS AKERS, 64, of Kenova, widow of C.J. Akers, died Nov. 15 at home. She was a beautician. Graveside funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA LYNN BEVINS, 60, of Turkey Creek, Ky., wife of Jimmy Bevins, died Nov. 15 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 3 p.m. Nov. 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation after 12 noon at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BARRETT THOMAS “BARRY” BOLEN, 37, of Huntington, son of Mary Bolen Hicks of Huntington, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 20, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Insco Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY MATTHEW CAZAD, 61, of Huntington died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Nov. 20, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Barker Ridge Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
ASA GORDON GOSSETT, 92 of Ripley, W.Va., formerly Huntington, widower of Dorothy McComas Gossett, died Nov. 14 in Ravenswood Care Center. He retired from Ravenswood Aluminum (formerly Kaiser Aluminum). Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 18, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation two hours before service. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. In accordance with West Virginia State Guidelines, it is mandatory that a face mask or covering be worn and social distancing observed while inside the funeral home.www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH FOSTER “BUTCH” LUCAS, 78, of Huntington, widower of Alberta “Joan” Lucas, died Oct. 30, in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation for both Butch and Joan will begin at noon Nov. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession to the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery will depart at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be 2 p.m.
RONALD DAVID MCFANN SR., 70, of Ironton, husband of Donna McFann, died Nov. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Huntington Piping as a welder. Funeral service noon Nov. 19, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FRAN REYNOLDS, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Marion Reynolds, died Nov. 16 at home. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 19, at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RUTH ANN RICE of Huntington, widow of David Rice, died Nov. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church or Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter.
GERALD FRANCIS “NICK” SAVAGE, 83, of Wurtland, Ky., father of Jeanetta Renea Brown and Nick Savage, both of Wurtland, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired as an engineer from the C&O/ CSX railroad. No services are scheduled at this time. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DEBORAH LYNN TRUE, 70, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of David Earl True, died Nov. 16. She was owner of D.E. True Industrial Services. Funeral service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com on Nov. 20 from Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101.
THOMAS BUDDY WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vicki Ward, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home with Masonic Rights at 7:30 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.