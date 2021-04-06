The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LESLIE BOYCE BAILEY, 78, of Barboursville died April 5. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 9 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bailey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARMEN ALICE CARTE BLAKE, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Marvin Blake, died April 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She retired from the Fairland School District as an elementary teacher. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET FAY LESTER HATFIELD, 71, of Verner, W.Va., died April 2 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 7 at Christian Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GERALDINE ALMA JONES, 78, of Huntington, mother of Jeff Jones, died April 1. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. March 7 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
VICKI KAY LEGG, 78, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of C. Dale Legg, died April 5 at home. She retired from Ashland Oil and was owner and operator of Spare Time Ceramics Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial following in Milton (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN JEAN MARIS of Huntington, wife of Larry Maris, died April 4. There are no services planned at this time. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA LOUISE McCALLISTER, 87, of Huntington, widow of Billy L. McCallister, died April 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOUGLAS ALLEN MCCOMAS, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio died April 5 at home. He worked out of IBEW Local 728. Memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. April 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANCES L. MOELLER, 87, formerly of Ironton, widow of Paul Edward Moeller, died April 3 in Hope Hospice Care Center, Fort Myers, Fla. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. April 10 at Calvary Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Community, 905 S 5th St., Ironton 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SHARON DARLEEN THOMPSON NICHOLAS, 81, of Huntington, died April 5 in Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. April 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was owner of Nicholas Drapery. Friends may gather 30 minutes before service at the cemetery on Friday. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL PERRY, 58, of Huntington, died April 4. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
NORA LEE RUNYON, 81 of Ceredo, widow of Lester N. Runyon, died April 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Corbin. There will be a graveside service at noon April 8 at the Maple Hill section of Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com.
LAVONNE LEE STAMPER, 78, of Ironton, mother of Rebecca Gustin of Ironton and Jerry “Timmy” Stamper of Minford, Ohio, died April 2. She retired from Lawrence County General Hospital (River Valley Health). There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. April 10 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY LEE PANCAKE, 60, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widower of Linda Farnum, died April 3. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROY DALE WILLIAMS, 74, of Big Creek, W.Va., widower of Charlette Williams, died April 4. He was a retired coal miner. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.