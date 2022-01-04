The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EFFIE MARIE CASTLE, 83, of Micco, W.Va., died Dec. 31 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Thompson Branch Cemetery, Harts Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Arrangements directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
FREDA MAE ADAMS BROWNING CHAPMAN, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 2 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOETTA COMPTON, 70, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Dec. 31 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Memorial service 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Wharncliffe Church of God. Arrangements directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CATHY RENEE CRABTREE, 59, of Huntington died Dec. 30. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
KATHEY LOUISE GILLENWATER, 66, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Jan. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Mount Olive Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MERLE LEE GOODPASTER, 77, of Milton died Jan. 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
BRUCE JOHNSON, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Sheila Keefer Johnson, died Jan. 1 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 7 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS VIRGINIA PACK, 89, of Salt Rock died Dec. 31. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GORDON EARL PETRY SR., 82 of Huntington, husband of Carol Lusher Petry, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARY CATHERINE PORTER, 65, of Genoa, wife of Bill Porter, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND WALLACE SPENCER, 76, of Dunlow, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Dec. 16 in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia, W.Va. There was a private graveside service at Community Memorial Gardens. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
WILLIAM LOUIS WILSON, 75, of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 and/or St. Mary's Catholic Church, c/o Father David Hufman, 905 South 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RONALD WOODY, 68 of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 29. A private family graveside service will be held at the South Family Cemetery on Jan. 7. Wallace Family Funeral Home, formerly Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.