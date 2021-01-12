The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY ANNE BARTRAM, of Huntington, widow of Jack Bartram, died Jan. 10. She retired as the Vice-President Coal Train Coordinator with the C&O Railroad. Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no public visitation or service. The service will be live streamed at www.regerfh.com on Thursday at 2 p.m.
SANDRA KAY BROWN, 74, of Ashland, died Jan. 6. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY SUE BRUMFIELD, 81, of Lesage, widow of Delbert Carroll Finley, died Jan. 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Jan. 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. She retired from Justice Glass & Supply Co. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANIEL ADAM CARTWRIGHT, 34, of Huntington, son of Tammy Staley of Huntington and David Cartwright of Wills Point, Texas, died Jan. 7. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Plybon Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDALL D. DONAHOE, 59, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 11 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
GOFF JUDE, 93, of Crites, W.Va., widower of Margaret Maynard Jude, did Jan. 9 at home. He retired from the mining industry. Private services at 1 p.m. Jan. 14, at Man, W.Va., Church of God. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY LOUISE KEELER, 78, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 10. At this time there will be no services. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
JANET LEE LAMBERT, 72 of Omar, W.Va., died Jan. 8 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Due to COVID-19 concerns and to protect the family, a private service will be held for immediate family members only. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SAMUEL H. LANCASTER II, 39, of Huntington, son of Samuel H. Lancaster Jr., died Jan. 9. Online condolences may be expressed at rollinsfh.com.
LINDA LOGAN, 77, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 9. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ETHAN WILLIAM McCARTHY, 17, of Milton, son of Nicholas David McCarthy and Martinique Nicole Maynor, died Jan. 7 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES EVERETT McCORMICK, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Debra McCormick, died Jan. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REV. BENNY LEE OSBORNE, 77, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Martha Osborne, died Jan. 9 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was briefly a coal miner and then became a minister. Funeral service noon Jan. 13, God’s Lighthouse Church; burial in Osborne Cemetery, Lorado, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE A. PIKE, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
TANGELA YVNETTE THORNTON, 52, of Leon, W.Va., died Jan. 11. At her request there will be no services at this time. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
SAM WATSON, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Ella Watson, died Jan. 10He was a sawmill owner, logger, store merchant, cross-country truck driver, Lincoln County Deputy, bus driver for Lincoln County Board of Education, auto diesel mechanic, Constable, equipment operator, gas station attendant. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.