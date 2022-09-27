The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN M. BAISDEN, 79, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Sept. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
JENNIFER FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington died Sept. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Ceredo Church of Christ. www.rollinsfh.com.
DR. DAVID SHEFFER CLARK, 99, of Orange Va., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 22 in t Dogwood Village Senior Living Center. He was founder and director of Cabell Huntington Hospital Dialysis Center. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. on Oct. 19, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick. Arrangements by Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, Va.
BEVERLY ANNE CURTIS, 91, of Delaware, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 26 at home. She was an Assistant Administrator to the Pallottine Sisters. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are under direction of Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
MARTHA RUTH DARBY of Huntington died Sept. 27. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
PATRICIA RUTH KINNEY, 96, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 26 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, directed arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN KIZER, 75, of Huntington, died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DAVID LEE LAMBERT, 49, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Angela Lambert, died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville Ohio. Burial in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Inurnment service for GLORIA JACQUELINE SCHULZE McGINNIS of Williamsport, Pa., daughter of Effie and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VICTORIA LYN SELZER, 54, of Mount Gay, W.Va., daughter of Phyllis Selzer, died Sept. 4 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a service at a later time. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
SILAS BARRY STOWERS infant son of Stephen Barry Stowers and Sarah Sue Jeffrey of Harts, W.Va., died Sept. 22. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home.
JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 23. Friends gather from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio; memorial service follows at 1 p.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, of Burlington, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Promerica of Riverview. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
PAUL RAY WILEY, 44, of Huntington died Sept. 21. Memorial gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with a service at 6 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY WILSON, 83, of Ironton, husband of Wanda Saunders Wilson, died Sept. 23 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He retired from Ironton Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DAVID LAWRENCE WITHERS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington; friends gather two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEAN C. WOODYARD, 97, of Huntington, widow of William Woodyard, died Sept. 12 in Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a math teacher with Cabell County Schools at Beverly Hills Junior High then Huntington High School. Graveside services will be Oct. 1 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is directing arrangements.