The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKY A. BROWNING, 62, of Ironton, husband of Angela Marie Magyarosi Browning, died Oct. 31 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked for Food Fair in Coal Grove, Ohio. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will be at a later date. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS, 95 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 2. He retired from the Nickel Plant in Huntington. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOLLIE DELORIS DAVIS, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Pearley W. Davis, died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Dial-Pritchard Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ALBERTA DILLON, 97, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Arthur Dillon, died Nov. 1 in Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio. She was a retired cafeteria worker for Dawson Bryant Local Schools. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 5 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ABDELATI ELGHAZEL, 67, of Huntington, died Nov. 2. arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
FLOSSIE IRENE ESTEP, 94 of Chattaroy, W.Va., widow of Ronald Messer, Herbert Meadows and Herbert Estep, died Oct. 31 at home. Celebration of the Life at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Curry-Farley Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
FAYE RATCLIFF HALL, 95, of Ironton, mother of Sharon Sanders and Jan Bishop, died Oct. 30. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
CALVIN “ART” KIDD, formerly of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Dorsett Kidd, died Oct. 29 in Goshen Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES R. McCOMAS, 95, of Huntington died Oct. 31 He retired from Houdaille Industries. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 4 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SUE ANN MEYER, 75, of Ironton, widow of John Meyer, died Nov. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. She retired from Marathon as a Towboat Cook. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
BRENDA GAIL NORRIS, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Edward Norris, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a teacher at Fairland and South Point Schools. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
ARCHIE LEWIS PAGE, 79, of Huntington, husband of Ruth Page, died Oct. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a machine operator for Fasteners and a member of a local band, The Parliaments. There will be a private Home-Going Celebration Nov. 7 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WENDY SUE REESE, 42, of Huntington died Nov. 1 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES ROBIN SANDERS, 74, of Huntington died Oct. 30. No service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEAN SHEPHERD, 82, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY KATHRYN THOMPSON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral homewww.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH CARL WARMAN, 74, of Catlettsburg, Ky. formerly of Elkhart, Ind., husband of Ceci Warman, died Oct. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 5 at Bear Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church, Catlettsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT DALE WHITE of Matewan, W.Va., son of Ruby L. White of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 23 in Rose Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Memorial at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Fundamental Christian Church, Varney, W.Va., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SALLY CHILDERS WILLIS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Willis, died Oct. 31 in Wyngate at Proctorville. Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Beulah Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY WOOLUM, 68 of Varney, W.Va., wife of Bill Woolum, died Nov. 1 at home. Funeral service at noon Nov. 4 at Regional Church of God in Delbarton W.Va. Burial following in the family cemetery at Varney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.