The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT ARNOLDT, 49, of Prichard died Feb. 21. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM J. BURNS, 96, of Culloden, widower of Ellen Irene Salmons Burns, died Feb. 23. He was a retired Glass Blower working for Sloan Glass in Culloden. Graveside funeral service will be 12 p.m. Feb. 25, at Jackson Burns Cemetery on Coon Creek Road in Culloden. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
EDITH FAYE MARCUM CHAFIN, 77, of Hatfield, Ky., died Feb. 20. She was owner of four Subway Restaurants. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 25, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARCIA ANN CHANEY, 66, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Kenneth Chaney, died Feb. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25, at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Collins Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home.
KENNETH LEE CHILDERS, 82, of Huntington died Feb. 10. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
RONALD SCOTT COOK JR., 53, of West Hamlin, W.Va., son of Carolyn Sue Legue of West Hamlin, died Feb. 19. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, at Bonny and Jewell Parsons Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES L. DAY, 71, of Crown City, Ohio, died Feb. 22 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 at St. Nick Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in care of the arrangements.
DOROTHY LOUISE DILLON, 74, of Mount Gay, W.Va., wife of Mervil Dillon, died Feb. 20 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Sheppard-Meeks Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ADA V. CHAPMAN FRANKLIN, 101, of Carrollton, Ky., widow of Fred Franklin, died Feb. 20 in Signature Rehab and Wellness Center, Carrollton. Funeral service will be noon March 4, at First United Methodist Church in Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Peck Cemetery, Chapman, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s research Hospital. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD “ED” RAY GILKERSON, 78, of Prichard, husband of Nellie Dean Gilkerson, died Feb. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Davis Cemetery on Davis Branch in Prichard. He was a retired Foreman from ACF Industries. Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Mask and social distancing will be required. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARY KEVIN GRIMMETT, 56, of Verner, W.Va., husband of LaVonda Hatfieldl Grimmett, died Feb. 2 2in CAMC General Division. By his request, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HARRY RONALD HIXENBAUGH, 83, of Milton, husband of Gail Davis Hixenbaugh, died Feb. 21 at home. He retired from Supervalu and currently worked at Autozone in Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private for family and friends at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANIEL LLOYD JONES, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 20 in The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He retired from A.K. Steel. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JUNE LOUISE KARR, 90, of Huntington, widow of Walter Karr, died Feb. 22 in Heritage Health Center, Huntington. She was an office manager with Huntington Steel. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
STEPHEN LAMB, 80, of Athens, Ga., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Alice J. Lamb, Feb. 20 in Athens. He was an employee of Special Metals and a marketing consultant with Consultancy Resources in Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
AGNES HELEN MAYNOR, 82, of Cooks Addition, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Maynor, died Feb. 21 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 26, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
EDNA CHRISTINE MOORER, 70, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Bruce Moorer, died Feb. 15 in Marianna, W.Va. She retired from Trinity Health Services Mingo. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 24, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
BONITA PEARL MULLINS, 77 of Huntington, widow of Ronnie Mullins, died Feb. 14 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will take place one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD ALLEN PERRY, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville; visitation one hour before service. Burial will be at a later time in Perry Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
PHYLLIS ANN SMITH, 92, of Lesage, widow of James Harmon Smith, died Feb. 10. Private graveside services for family will be at Smith Family Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUANITA STEELE, 80, of Huntington, widow of Curtis Steele died Feb. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are with Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
VINA FAYE MCCOMAS TRIPLETT, 96, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Willard Triplett, died Feb. 17 in Lincoln Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private services were held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in Elmwood Cemetery.
ANNA WHITE, 73, of Beckley, W.Va., wife of Leo Clifford White, died Feb. 18 in Bowers Hospice House. Memorial service 1 p.m. March 6, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.