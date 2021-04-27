The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHET ADKINS, 56, of Kenova died April 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a carpenter and bricklayer by trade. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. April 29 at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
ANNA JEAN ALEXANDER of Wayne, died March 18. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 4, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A family gathering will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
RYAN CHRISTOPHER ALLEY, 28 of Huntington, son of Cherri Lee Alley Bolen and Christopher Bolen, died April 26. He worked in the restaurant business. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SANDRA JANE BRUNTY BURNS, 53, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Jeffery Burns, died April 25. Funeral service will be noon April 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home.
DEBORAH KAY ADAMS CHRISTMAN, 66, of Culloden, wife of Stan Christman, died April 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DORTHA DAVIS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Larry Davis, died April 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES DONALD FRANKLIN, 86, of Russell, Ky., husband of Mary Katherine Franklin, died April 26 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired in Maintenance with Armco Steel. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Building Fund at Advance Memorial United Methodist Church, 1007 Bellefonte Road, Flatwoods, KY 41139 or to El Hasa Shriners Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 5190, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com
PAUL RONALD GRUCZA, 77, of Huntington, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, widower of Patsy Gibson Grucza, died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver for Huntington Sash and Door Company. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHERN D. JUSTICE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services are scheduled; there will be a family celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR., 61, of Ironton, has died in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had been in the nursing home since September 2019. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is attempting to find any family or friends of Mr. Lamb. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
MICHAEL FLOYD LUCAS, 23, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Larry Lucas of Proctorville and Angie Lucas of North Carolina died April 24. He worked as a union laborer. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PEGGY SUE MARCUM, 59, of Dunlow died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
SHARON SUE MARTIN, 74, of Barboursville died April 26. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
FANNIE VIVIAN SPENCE, 84, of Kenova, widow of Gilbert J. Spence, died April 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had been a meat cutter at Tradewell Grocery Store. Funeral service 2 p.m. April 27, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service. Masks and social distance protocol required.
Funeral arrangements for DORA MARIE WALLACE, 50, of Ona, are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.