ROBERT TIMOTHY ADAMS, 69, of Huntington, husband of Sue Nibert Adams, died March 15 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He worked in demolition. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 19 at River Cities Community Church, Huntington. A gathering will take place after the service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LEO EDWIN ARBAUGH, 97, of Barboursville died March 16. Services will be 1 p.m. March 19 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN ALLEN CHARLES BAISE, infant son of Christopher Baise and Ariona Strange, both of South Point, Ohio, died March 10. Funeral service will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY DURST CARTER, 93, of Lesage, widow of Allen Carter, died March 16 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a retired cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services for Betty and her daughter Debra Lambe will be conducted 1 p.m. March 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONNA J. LITCHFIELD, 59, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 15 at home. A gathering of friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
NANCY LEE LOCHER, 66, of Huntington, wife of Jack Locher, died March 13, at home. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Burial will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. For the safety of Friends and Family there will be no open visitation or services. She worked in child development for the US Government. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA SUE PETRIE, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 15 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIE EZRA PHILLIPS, 36, of Lesage, husband of Amanda Davis-Phillips, died March 5. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to River Cities Bully Buddies, RR 1, Box 445, Lesage, WV 25537. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY “SUE” ROBINSON, 76, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, widow of John Robinson, died March 11 at home. She was a business owner and tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt. Graveside service will be noon March 20 at Hanging Rock Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT LEO STOWE III, 68, of Ashland, died Feb. 15 at home. He worked as a draftsman at Calgon Corp., and was currently working at Kroger Fuel Center. Private entombment was held at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SAMUEL “IKE” WILLIAMS, 58, of Ironton, father of Beth Ann Williams of Pedro, Ohio, Kala Beth Markins of Rock Camp, Ohio and Samuel Joseph Williams of South Point, Ohio, died March 14 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial following in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.