The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEREMY DANIEL BECKELHEIMER, 41, died Dec. 19. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Koontz Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
DELBERT LEE FAYLOR SR., 66, of Ashland, Ky., died Dec. 21 at his residence. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Donations can be made to the family to assist with expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY F. KIRK, 82, of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 24. Graveside service, 1 p.m., Dec. 28 at Damron Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES H. LEWIS, 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 23. Graveside service, Dec. 27, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLEY ANDREW PERKINS, 28, of Barboursville, died Dec. 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a self-employed laborer. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MICHAEL ALLEN PLUMLEY, 47, husband of Tammy Plumley, died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Watson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MILTON JUDSON PLANTZ, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Shirley Plantz, died Dec. 25 at his daughter's residence. He was retired from AKZO Nobel Chemical Plant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
JUDITH CAROL WILLIAMS, of Dayton, Ohio, died Dec. 22. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.