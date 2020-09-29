The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD R. BOURDELAIS, 53 of Huntington, father of Dylan, Evan and Cassandra Bourdelais, died Sept. 25 at home. He was a Production Manager with Level 1 Fastener. Private service at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JEWELL CLAY, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Clay, died Sept. 28 in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, Ona. Graveside service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens Miller. No visitation. Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS EUGENE ESKINS of Patriot, Ohio, died Sept. 28, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation at Reger Funeral Home and Chapel 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 1. Graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Huxham-Grubb Family Cemetery on Overby Road in Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL FREDRICK JOHNSON, 94, of Huntington, died Sept. 28. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
KATHLYN GILLIAM OSBURN LANCASTER, 81 of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Okeechobee, Fla., died Sept. 27 in Bellaire at Devonshire in Scott Depot, W.Va. A private service for the family will be held at graveside. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas, died Sept. 28 at home. He taught at Huntington St. Joseph School. Arrangements incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donation suggested to Wounded Warriors. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA KAY MCCOY, 59, of Huntington, wife of Clarence Buddy McCoy III, died Sept. 26 at home. She was an administrator for Huntington Housing Authority. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Chapman’s Mortuary; visitation 30 minutes before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SVENNA SUE PARTLOW, 74, of Kenova, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JACK GLEN RICKMAN, 88, of Huntington, died Sept. 28 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, New Baptist Church, Huntington; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a cabinet maker. Visitation two hours before service. Reger Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY JOE SPURLOCK, 40, of Alkol, W.Va., grandson of Gloria Jean Walls of Alkol, died Sept. 21. No services are scheduled. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CARL D. THOMPSON, 64, of Milton died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RONALD J. TRAINOR, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 29 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; visitation one hour before service.
ANDREW JACKSON WAITE III, 96, of Southern Pines, N.C., and formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 24 in First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C. He worked as a commercial electrician for Pritchard Electric. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Cross Roads Cemetery, Philippi, W.Va. www.bolesfuneralhome.com or www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com.