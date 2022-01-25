The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANKLIN DWAYNE ADAMS, 55, of Ona, died Jan. 12. Services will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHY CAROL BARR, 63, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Barr, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the vice president of Soles Electric. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
AMY MICHELE BRUNTON, 53, of Huntington, wife of Richard M Brunton II, died Jan. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center She was an employee of HIMG. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service on Friday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GERALD EUGENE BURCHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Thelma Burcham, died Dec. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD “MARK” CHAPMAN, 56, of Culloden died Jan. 23. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
NATHAN EDWARD CLAY, 77, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Patricia Collins Clay and Viola Adkins Clay, died Jan. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, of Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Jan. 29 at the funeral home.
DIANA COOPER, 76, of Milton, died Jan. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA ANN CREMEANS, 67, of Huntington, mother of Christopher Cremeans, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALMA ELAINE EDWARDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Minister Everett Leo Edwards, died Jan. 24 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY PAUL HATTON, 61, of Huntington died Jan. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES W. HEIB, 89, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 21 at home. In honoring his wishes, there will be no public service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
MIRANDA KAY LEIGH HUNT, 33, died Jan. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At this time, there will not be any services with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SUSANNIA KLINGER, 68, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Donald Klinger, died Jan. 23 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment with follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN KENOVA LYONS JR., 92 of Barboursville died Jan. 21 in The Wyngate. He was a retired machinist from Huntington Plating and retired from the United States Marine Corps. Graveside military services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES FRANKLIN MAYNARD, 85, of Kenova, widower of A. Janice Maynard, died Jan. 23 at home. He retired from American Car & Foundry. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday
BARBARA JANE MILLS, 78, of Huntington, died Jan. 22 at home. She had worked for Kerr Glass. Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation for the family will be after 2:30 pm until service time Friday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com .
JEANIE OWENS, 64, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Shilo Owens, died Jan. 24. She was a first and second grade at Fort Gay Elementary School. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Louisa First United Methodist Church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
M. EILEEN PULLMAN, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be serviceS. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting with the arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET “EILEEN” SONGER of Ashland, died Nov. 29 in Oakmont Manor. She was a music teacher at Rock Hill High School and Ashland Child Development Center. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Calvary Episcopal Church; entombment following at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Calvary Episcopal Church. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is directing arrangements.