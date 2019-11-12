The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
IRENE ADKINS BAKER, 90, of Justice, Ill., died Nov. 11 at home. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
CONNIE GAIL BRYANT, 75, of Kenova, widow of James Bryant, died Nov. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com.
CAROL ANN CHAMBERS CYRUS, 72 of Huntington, wife of Everett Edward Cyrus, died Nov. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. A private funeral service was held on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Entombment was in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in her memory.
OLA JOSEPHINE FLETCHER, 67, of Lucama, N.C., formerly of Milton, died Nov. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 14, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AMARI LAVELLE GIBBS, infant son of Stafan Lavelle Gibbs and Samantha Faye Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD BERNARD HAGLEY JR., 73 of Barboursville, died Nov. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NORMA JEAN HARBOLT, 84, of Tavares, Fla., wife of Robert Harbolt II, died Nov. 7 in Edgewater Hospice, Mount Dora, Fla. She was a retired realtor for Susan McGinnis realty. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 15, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANTHONY TONY JOE LOFTIS, 46, of Spurlockville, W.Va., died Nov. 11. Graveside service noon Nov. 15, Richmond Cemetery, Spurlockville. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
AUSTIN NAPIER, 83, of Genoa, died Nov. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked for Ford Motor Company. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 15, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Justice Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home.
NADINE JANE PHILLIPS of Point Pleasant, W.Va., widow of James Phillips, died Nov. 8 in Holzer Assisted Living, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church. www.crowhussellfh.com.
ROBERT LEE PLYMALE, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio died Nov. 11, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, City Mission or Facing Hunger Foodbank. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTA LYNN ROBERTS, 46, of Huntington mother of Trystian Roberts-Hart and Makayla Hart, died Oct. 31 at home. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN ROYSTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, father of Josh, Robby and Alaina Royster, died Nov. 11 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired maintenance supervisor of OSCO, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sunset Memorial Garden. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MYRNA JOYCE TAPLEY, 83, of Red House, W.Va., died Nov. 10. Service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
HARRIET BEECHER TORLONE, 87, formerly of Huntington, widow of Dominic Torlone, died Nov. 5 in Hillcrest Convalescent Center, Durham, N.C. She was a retired nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN FRANKLIN WILSON, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Burial will be in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.