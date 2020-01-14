The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT L. BAISDEN, 77, of Harts, W.Va., died Jan. 13 in Logan Center, Logan, W.Va. He was a carpenter. Funeral service noon, Jan. 16, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Kate Baisden Cemetery, Harts. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
THELMA G. CLINE, 91, of Elk Creek, formerly Sophia, W.Va., widow of Duard Ardel Cline, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 16, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MABEL YVONNE CROCKETT, 82 of Huntington, widow of Lee Henry Crockett Sr., died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired stencil worker of Cameo Glass for Pilgrim Glass. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
BETTY COMBS HAWES, 87, of Apple Valley, Calif., and formerly of Huntington, wife of Thomas Hawes, died Jan. 2. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
JOE EDD HICKS, 78m of David, Ky., husband of Gypsy Goble Hicks, died Jan. 13 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home and Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
DONNA LEANN BALDRY LAKE, 46, of Barboursville, widow of Robert Lake, died Jan. 11. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOANN COLLINS OSBORNE, 86, of Langley, Ky., wife of Billie E. Osborne, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 16, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation all day Jan. 15 at the funeral home.
JAMES CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL PYLE, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 6. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD L. PYLES, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Friday at the
funeral home.
JANIE SCAGGS SHELTON ROY of Stanley, N.C., formerly of Huntington and Wayne, died Jan. 10. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
LARRY MICHAEL SHEPHERD, 44, of Stambaugh, Ky., formerly Hunter, Ky., husband of Amy Louise Banks Shepherd, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Banks Family Cemetery, Stambaugh, Ky. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
IRENE WELLMAN, 92, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Ira C. Wellman, died Jan. 12 in Overbrook Center in Middleport. She was a homemaker who had worked at a coal mine company store in Monaville in her early years. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GARY DONALD WILIAMSON, 62, formerly of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Geneva Williamson, died Jan. 10 in Mercy Health Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 16, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.