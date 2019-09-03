The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AUDA ADAMS JR., 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Adams, died Sept. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired contractor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Reger Funeral Chapel.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT R. BOB BROWNING, 95, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Browning, died Sept 1 at Chateau Grove Senior Living. He was retired from the Federal Government. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 31, at home. He was retired from the Sun Oil Company and was also a cattle farmer. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m., Friday, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LORENA BURD, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 1. At Lorena’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan Freewill Baptist Church to support the Dan Caba missionary family in the Philippines. Burial in Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FREDDY MATE DAVIS, 39, of hardy, Ky., brother of Teddy Davis of Hardy, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a butcher at Save-A-Lot. No services are scheduled. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA LOUISE HUFF, 84, of Ironton, widow of Bill Huff Sr., died Aug. 31 in Harbor Health Care Center, Ironton. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m., Thursday, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KELLI ANN KING, 49 of Barboursville, died Aug. 31, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or to Neville Family House, 514 N. Neville Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15213. www.beardmortuary.com.
ANTHONY RAY KIRK, 45, of Huntington, son of Ray Kirk, died Sept. 2 at home. He was a former laborer with Ray Kirk Roofing. At his request, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
NELLIE MARIE McCLELLAN, 69, of Ironton, died Aug. 31 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker and caregiver. There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
APRIL LEIGH McCLOUD, 53, of Wayne, died Aug. 30, at home. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete
BESS IRENE OSBORNE, 79, of Barboursville, wife of Donald E. Osborne, died Sept. 3, at home. She was a retired teacher with Southwestern Head Start. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
NANCY K. QUEEN, 59, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 2 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
WENDELL L. ROSSITER III, 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Wendell L. II, and Misty Stanley Rossiter, died Aug. 31. He worked for the Gallia County Highway Department and the HuntingtonTownship Fire Department, Chillicothe, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 7, River City Fellowship; burial in Swan Creek Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a Firefighter's Service at 7 p.m. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CLINTON SADDLER, 59, of Griffithsville, W.Va., died Aug. 30. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JUDITH ANN STANLEY, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of James B. Stanley, died Sept. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, R.E. Rogers Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home.
MICHAEL RAY WEBB, 65, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Leighty Webb, died Aug. 31 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.