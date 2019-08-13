The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA GENE NOBLE BAILEY, 82, of Huntington, died August 11, at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Thursday, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at noon Thursday at the Reger Funeral Chapel.
GLENNA JEAN BUCKLEY, 65 of Huntington, died August 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 12 noon, Thursday, Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
ANTHONY “ANDY” CABELL, 45, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALBERT MERRILL CARNES, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Joyce Louene Carnes, died Aug. 12. He was a retired steelworker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.
RUTH WHITE DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11 in the Emogene Dolen Jones Hospice House. There will be a memorial service, noon Saturday, Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
EDNA MILLER DIEHL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 12. The family will receive friends at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and proceed to Woodmere Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
ANNA RUTH ELKINS, 81, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Aug. 12 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Maryetta United Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
VERNON LEON ELLIS of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Hatfield Miller Ellis, died Aug. 9. He retired from the C&O/CSX Railroad. There will be a memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Beulah Baptist Church, County Road 411, Proctorville, Ohio. Everyone will be invited to share a story. No flowers are necessary but pictures would be welcomed. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY A. CLEMENS ELMORE, 69, of Holden, W.Va., died Aug. 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.14 at Holden Freewill Baptist Church Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
MICHAEL R. HOPPER, 66, of Ironton, husband of Gloria Fox Hopper, died Aug. 10 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a self-employed truck driver. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton, after which graveside services will be conducted at Haverhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANNY FRANKLIN McCLOUD, 64, of Huntington, died August 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Family graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.
EDWARD DUANE NOEL, 44, of Huntington, father of Larissa Noel, died June 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a construction worker. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday at Baylous Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GREGORY LEE OUSLEY, 58, of Hueysville, Ky., died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Ousley Cemetery, Hueysville, Ky. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
NANCY GINGER TOMBLIN, 51, of Wayne, daughter of Gene Marshall of Wayne, died Aug. 10 in The Teays Valley Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m.
ALFRED J. WILLIAMS, 89, of Ashland, widower of Alice Joyce Nelson Williams, died Aug. 12 in Kingsbook Lifecare Center. He was owner and operator of The Barney Williams Company, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Friday, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com.