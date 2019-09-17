The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EARL ADKINS JR., 89 of Huntington, father of Wanda Cupp, Sharon Adkins and Michael Adkins, died Sept. 16 in Huntington Health and Rehab. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
DELSIA MAE DAVIS BARRETT, 57, of Wayne, died Sept. 13, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, at The Gospel Tabernacle Church to be followed by a get-together at Beech Fork Spillway. Donations to assist the family are suggested at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Byrom, died Sept. 16, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LOUIS GENE COFFEE, 79, of Huntersville, N.C., and formerly of Ceredo, W.Va., widower of Patricia Reed Coffee, died Sept. 15, in Charlotte, N.C. He was a long-time member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where he spent time as the assistant minister of visitation. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Kenova United Methodist Church in Kenova, W.Va. www.raymerfh.com.
BARBARA L. CUNNINGHAM, 66, of Ironton, wife of David Eugene Cunningham, died Sept. 12 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired as financial officer for the Lawrence County Health Department. Funeral services will be noon, Sept. 21, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CONNIE SUE DEAN, 69, of Huntington, died Sept. 16 at home. There will be a graveside service, 4 p.m. Sept. 20, Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. www.regerfh.com.
TERRY RANDALL LOWE, 69, of Ironton, died Sept. 11, in the UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Arrangements are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.
JAMES I. MCCOY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy McCoy, died Sept. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the CCBOE Trade Center as an Auto Mechanics Instructor. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MACKENIZIE RYAN PLYBON, 32, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOUANNE MOORE STOLLINGS, 62, of Huntington, wife of William R. Stollings, died Sept.14, at home. She was a former teacher with Cabell County Schools. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 20, Chapman’s Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFREY SCOTT WALKER, 53, of Huntington, son of Ken Walker, died Sept. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a mill worker at Special Metals. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 pm. Sept. 19, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. www.rollinsfh.com.
MAXINE WHITLEY, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept.16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Sept 20, Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 10 to 10:45 a.m. the same day at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH A. JOHNSON WILLETT, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of John Gilbert Johnson and Clifford O. Willett, died Sept. 17 at home. Service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ODELL WILLIAMS, 82, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Heaberlin Williams, died Sept. 16 at home. He worked at the Kitts Hill Dairy before working and retiring from AT&T Telephone Company, formerly Ohio Bell. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Mamre Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com.
DANIEL PATRICK WILLIAMSON, 22, of Richmond, Ky., died Sept. 14 in Richmond. Funeral service 7 p.m. Sept. 19, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Lantern Center for Recovery in Cleveland Ohio. Donations can be made directly online at Thelantern.info.
WANDA JEAN WRIGHT, 79, of Barboursville, widow of Charles William Wright, died Sept.15, in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.