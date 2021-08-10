The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARTHA ANN ADKINS, 89 of Wayne, died Aug. 5, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
GEORGE WILSON ADKINS JR., 68, of Huntington, brother of Rosetta Adkins, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a manager at the former Circuit City stores. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Greenbottom Cemetery, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUSH FARLEY ADKINS, 88, of Rock Hill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 6. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Aug.14 at Grace Gospel Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BIRDIE ANDREW CARROLL, 57, of Wayne, brother of Loretta Carroll of Gallipolis, Ohio, Starlena Rigsby of Ceredo and Dale Carroll of Wayne, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Wilson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to help the family with final expenses at www.morrisfuneralhome.com, and selecting Donate Now tab on his obituary.
DELORES MAY COLLINS, 81, of Ceredo died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former custodian with the Wayne County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday.
WALLACE COPLEY, 84, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Margaret Camma Belcher Copley, died Aug. 8 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Simon and Johnson Cemetery, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
TYLER SCOTT COYLE, 33, of Barboursville died Aug. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be 11 to 2 pm Friday at the funeral home.
KEITH DINGESS, 63 of Wayne, husband of Elizabeth Kim Clark Dingess, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Ballard’s Farms. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
AMBER D. DOSS, 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Phillip Willie Doss, died Aug. 8 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Addison Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LARRY JOSEPH HARRISON, 52, of Coal Grove, husband of Kelli Cox Harrison, died Aug. 7 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was an account manager for G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and head of maintenance at L&J Dairy Bar. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
STEPHEN PAUL JENKINS, 63, of Ironton, son of June Kuehne Jenkins, died Aug. 8. He was a Court Constable with the Lawrence County Probate / Juvenile Court. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 90 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WAYNE ALLEN LEADMAN, 41, of Huntington died Aug. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PAUL MORRISON, 41, of Huntington died Aug. 9, 2021. A memorial will be held on August 28, 2021 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church with more details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a Go Fund Me set up to benefit his family in this time of need. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
REVA JORDAN PENNINGTON, 76, of Ironton, wifoe of Roger lee Pennington, died Aug. 8 in Kingsbrook Life Center. She retired from Tipton’s Grocery Bakery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JANICE BARKER RIGGS, 97, of Fort Gay died Aug. 7 at home. Private graveside services were held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, was in charge of arrangements.
TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.
JEANNE MARIE THOMPSON, 91, of Huntington died Aug. 10. There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SUSAN BISSETT THOMPSON, 73, of Fort Gay, wife of Charles Thompson, died Aug. 8. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County. There will be a visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
EDWIN LEWIS WARNICK JR., 90, of Huntington died Aug. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.