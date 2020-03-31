The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES BANKS, 71, of Catlettsburg, Ky., life partner of Victoria Lynn Blevins, died March 26. He was a store associate at Walmart in New Boston, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
CLOYD ELWOOD CHILDERS, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Emma Mellert Childers, died March 30 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private funeral services will be held. He was a retired manager for Lattes Warehouse. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com
RANDALL C. GILMAN, 76, of Dallas, Ga., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 28 in Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Dallas, Ga. He retired from Old Ben Coal Company, Thacker, W.Va., and was a Mingo County school bus driver. Private visitation 11 a.m. April 4, at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., with graveside service following at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Regional Church of God for outreach or a charity of your choice.
MAUDE SUE GOLLIHUE, 67, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died March 28 at home. Funeral service at noon April 1, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. You are asked to use your best judgement on attending in light of current public health concerns.
JAMES PETE HENSLEY SR., 56, of Kermit, W.Va., died March 27 at home. Funeral service 3 p.m. April 4, Old Regular Baptist Church, Tabitha, W.Va.; burial in Hensley Family Cemetery. Visitaiton 6 to 9 pm. April 3 at the church. Arrangements are in charge of Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
JAMIE JOHNSON, 64, of Hindman, Ky., husband of Virginia Hall Johnson, died March 29 at home. Private family service 11 a.m. April 1, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Joe Hall Cemetery, Topmost, Ky. Service will be livestreamed at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Facebook page.
RICHAR ALLEN LOWE, 80, of Huntington, father of Brian Lowe, died March 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be at a later time. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
SHELIA GAIL MYERS, 66, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, wife of Tim Myers, died March 27 in Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville. She was a retired accountant for Marshall University. Private funeral services and burial will be observed. You may view the service at 1 p.m. April 2 at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
NOLA PATRICIA NAPIER, 75, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Napier, died March 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova; visitation will be private. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM ALFRED PAINTER, 91, of Culloden died March 30. He retired from Houdaille Industries. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. April 3, Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Due to current public health concerns, there will be no visitation. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGIA PERKINS, 94, of Hindman, Ky., widow of Carvel Perkins, died March 29 in Hazard (Ky.) ARH. Private family service noon April 2, Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Carvel Perkins Family Cemetery, Hindman, Ky. Service will be livestreamed at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Facebook page.
ARTHUR EUGENE REED JR., 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Patricia Ann Reed, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 2, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY E. ROBINSON, 73, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Ernest Robinson, died March 28. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. April 1, Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEVEN STANLEY, 51, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died March 15 in the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
HEDY LOU THACKER, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family funeral service will be April 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARIE DESOLE TRIMBLE, 83, of Huntington, widow of James Hatcher Trimble, died March 31 at Heritage Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES MONROE VARNEY, 75, of Wellington, Ky., husband of Cuba Thacker Varney, died March 31 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired mine electrician. All services will be private. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EVERETT HAROLD WALKER, 69, of Robinette, W.Va., father of Sheila Ann Buchanon and Avery Walker, both of Lorado, W.Va., died March 29 in CAMC Memorial Division. He was a retired security guard for Allied Barton Security and United Central Security. Graveside service will be at a later time. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfunerlahome.com.
ROBERT DENTON WOODS, 79 of Davin, W.Va., husband of Beverly Lee Lohr Woods, died March 30 in St. Francis Hospital. He was a retired coal mine electrician at Powellton Coal Company. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 2, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Memorial service at a later time. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfunerlahome.com.