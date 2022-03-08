The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT “KIRBY” ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Adams, died March 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.wallaceffh.com.
BARBARA LOUISE ALBRIGHT, 74, of Cambridge, Ohio, died March 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Albright Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
LONNIE CARPENTER, 91, of Ceredo, widower of Edna May Davis Carpenter, died March 6 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former vice president of Huntington Federal Bank. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HOMER B. CARTER, 74, of Prichard died March 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 11 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
WALTER F. CHAPPELEAR, 73, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 5 in Kobacker House. Funeral service will be at noon March 11 at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 W Henderson Rd., Columbus. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, Columbus. www.shaw-davis.com.
DAVID NOEL DICKENS of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 7. He worked at Kaiser-Constellium in Spokane, Wash., and Ravenswood, W.Va. Graveside service at noon March 10 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heights United Methodist Church Children/Youth Program, 2016 North Main, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or PPHS Class of 1960 Scholarship Fund, 4 Orchard Hill, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
RICKY LYNN FARROW, 63, of Ashland, father of Kendall Morris and Tommy Farrow, died March 7. He retired from Armco Steel. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
DAVID DICK LANG, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Sharon Smith Lang, died March 5 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Getaway (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALMA JEAN LANGDON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
SAMUEL MILLARD PRATT JR., 59, of Huntington, husband of Bertha Pratt, died March 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service at noon March 11 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ERIC CHANDLER TARDY, 36, of Huntington died March 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete