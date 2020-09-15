The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OTIS “SONNY” ALDRIDGE, 71 of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Aldridge, died Sept. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Armco Steel foreman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to DAV Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Social distancing and masks will be required at services. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM “JUNIOR” BIARS, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Beatrice Pullins Biars, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for Scott Dillon Tobacco and Jim’s Farm Equipment. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 18, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial will follow in Mina Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE DESKINS, 76, of Omar, W.Va., died Sept. 9 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MINA LEE PERDUE EDDY, 90 of Ceredo, widow of Hallett R. Eddy Jr., died Sept. 10. A service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations may be made to CUMC, P.O. Box 665, Ceredo WV 25507.
MARY FRANCES ELMORE, 77, of Huddleston, Va., formerly Holden and Rock Cave, W.Va., wife of Forrest Elmore Jr., died Sept. 13 at home. She was a retired receptionist for Village Family Physicians. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Napier Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. There will be a second service 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Staunton Baptist Church, Huddleston, Va.
NANCY SHIMP FREDEKING, 81, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of William Fredeking, died Sept. 10. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Huntington once it is safe to have large parties to gather. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Beaches Chapel, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250.
ARDITH LYNN HATFIELD, 61, of Madison Creek, W.Va., died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a caregiver for Pride Community Services. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY LOUELLA HENNEN, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of Ray Hennen, died Sept. 13 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 16, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
SHAWN WILLIAM HENSLEY, 59, of South Point, Ohio, son of Jeannie Chess Hensley, died Sept. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RIC LEE JEFFERSON, 48, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Sept. 7 at home. There will be a celebration of life 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at 313 4th Ave., Chesapeake, Ohio; you are invited to fish and tell stories of him. Lanterns will be floated at dusk in his honor. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military rites at 5 p.m. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES BERNARD KEY SR., 72, of Huntington, formerly of Nashville, Tenn., husband of Doris Gardner Key, died Sept. 3, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Murphy Alternative School in Nashville. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLARENCE PETE LUCKY PINKERTON JR., 73, formerly of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 20, 2020. Memorial service will be noon Sept. 18 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; inurnment at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
JEREMY LEE SAXTON, 31, of Huntington died Sept. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
SHELIA KAY SPANGLER, 71, of Huntington, died Sept. 10. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 17, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
RUSSELL EMMONS THOMAS, 81, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 13. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
LEROY TOLER, 56, of Mount Gay, W.Va., father of Leroy Toler Jr., died Sept. 12 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was a retired carpenter. Memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Dempsey Cemetery on Dingess Mountain. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MURILL LESTER TRIPLETT, 86 of Huntington, brother of Murilla Spurlock of Barboursville, died Sept. 11, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. At this time there will be no services. www.hensonandkitchen.com.