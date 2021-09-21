The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOIS JIMETTE ATKINS, 71 of Huntington, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the Huntington Police Department, where she was Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. By her request, cremation will take place. Arrangements at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DAVID LEE BURKS, 78 and his wife BETTY SHIRLEY BURKS, 79 of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 19. They both had worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will e one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
AGNES KAY CHAPMAN, 64, of Milton, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m.
Sept. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN LEE CHAPMAN, 32, of Milton died Sept. 18. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Masks and social distance are required.
KIMBERLY HARPER CRABTREE, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Shawn Crabtree, died Sept. 16 in Ohio State University East, Columbus. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lawrence Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
JUDITH DANIELS, 53 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Sept. 17 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Pentecostal House of Prayer, Pie, W.Va. Burial in Daniels Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT JOSEPH DEVER SR., 85, of Ironton, father of Teresa Marshall of Ironton, died Sept. 20 at home. He was a retired USPS letter carrier. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in the Veterans’ Section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ABNER DOW DUNFEE, 64, of Ironton died Sept. 17 in Concord Health and Rehab Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. There will be no services at this time and Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DIANA JOHNSON, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MELINDA LOU JOHNSON, 49 of Baisden, W.Va., died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Full Gospel Church of God. Burial in My Heart Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Full Gospel Church of God. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA L. KELLOGG, 74 of Ironton, wife of Mickey Kellogg, died Sept. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HELENA JANE LANE, 77, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Huntington, W.Va., native was the daughter of the late Betty Jane Chedester and Robert Chedester. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Chedester. Helena worked for CSX Railroad for 36 years. Inurnment will take place at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
THELMA ROSE BROWNING LEFFINGWELL, 75 of Huntington died Sept. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville. The services will also be livestreamed at the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, website, Facebook and YouTube pages. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
AMOS EUGENE LeMASTER, 81 of Wayne, husband of Paula Jean LeMaster, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
TRUBBY MAY, 73, of Ironton, widower of Betty Lou Cade May, died Sept. 18 at his son's home. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TOMMY “BUDDY” SUTPHIN, 79 of Bigson, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 21, at Van-Bigson FWB Church with visitation from noon until service time. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., assisted with arrangements.
ANGELA GAIL THOMPSON, 50, of Wayne, wife of Darrin Martin Thompson, died Sept. 18 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.
BEULAH DALTON TOMBLIN, 89, of Lavalette, formerly of Harts, W.Va. died Sept. 21 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant. Funeral services 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Dalton Cemetery, Little Harts Creek, Lincoln County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARTIN WILLIAMSON, 29, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.