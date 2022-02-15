The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BERNICE LYNN ADKINS, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Faye Payton Grose, died Feb. 14 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERTA ANN CHAFIN BIEBER, 85, of Huntington, widow of Ronald Lloyd Bieber, died Feb. 13 at home. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ELMER LEE BLANKENSHIP, 58, of Huntington died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARL CHADWICK JR., 93, of Kenova, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a retired Wayne County teacher. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial following in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
THERESA ANN CRUMP, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Roger Crump, died Feb. 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JIMMIE RAY DAVIS SR., 83, of Ironton, widower of Linda Davis, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 17 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY KATHRYN GESSEL HILBERT, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 13. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
BILLIE JOAN JONES, 89, of Huntington, widow of Bill Jones, died Feb. 13 at the Woodlands. She worked formerly with Medical Claims Assistance. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY, 59, of Barboursville died Feb. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THURMAN LESTER, 91, of Columbus, Ohio, died Feb. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
METTIE ANN MARTIN, 77, of Ironton died Feb. 13 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ironton City Mission Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
KAREN JEAN DELAWDER PENNINGTON, 74, of Ironton, wife of Kenneth Pennington, died Feb. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial follows in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church harvest for the Hungry, PO Box 153, Ironton 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
EARL PENNINGTON, 73, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Pennington, died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY JANE POTTER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 14 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA JEAN PRUITT, 65, of Ironton, life partner of the late Timothy Stapleton, died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial follows in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANNY ROBERTSON, 64, of Fort Gay, husband of Tammy Robertson, died Feb. 14 at home. He was a retired Crane Operator for Norfolk Southern Railroad. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES EDWARD RONK, 78, of Huntington, widower of Rebecca Lynn Ronk, died Feb. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Huntington firefighter and owner and operator of Ronk's Uniform Center. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY IRENE TOMES, 97, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Lee Tomes, died Feb. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIOLET N. TOOLEY, 85 of Wayne, died Feb. 13 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Peaceful Ridge Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 Feb. 16 at the funeral home.
ZENA LENA UNDERWOOD, 89, of Barboursville died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JIMMY LOU VICKERS, 76, of Culloden died Feb. 13. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with the procession leaving the funeral home at 2:45 p.m. to Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CHARLOTTE ANN WHITNEY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Sheri Mays, died Feb. 13 in Promedica Skilled Nursing, South Point, Ohio. She was a cashier for Redmen Bingo. There will be no services. Reger Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com.