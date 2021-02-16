The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HALLIE JOE ADKINS, 70, of Barboursville died Feb. 12 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Perry Cemetery. Public visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERRY RAY ELSWICK, 61, of Huntington, brother of Brenda Board and Gregory Carter, died Feb. 11 at home. A celebration of life visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANICE FAYE FETTY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Fetty, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORSEY DALE GREEN, 77, of Danville, W.Va., husband of Kathleen Davis Green, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a coal miner. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DAROLD LEE HARLESS, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Cabell County, W.Va., husband of Loretta Pratt Harless, died Feb. 14 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He retired from AK Steel. Donations in memory of Darold can be made to the Dean Road Free Will Baptist Church c/o Earl Tackett, 1058 Benedict Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44906, or the OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital Infusion Clinic (Cancer Care) c/o Patti Kastelic, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. Visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A service will follow at 1 p.m.; burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas, Ohio. Masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be observed. www.wappner.com.
THELMA LORRAINE JOHNSON KEETON, 80, of Ashland, wife of James E. Keeton Jr., died Feb. 14 at home. She retired from PNC bank. There will be private services. Donations are suggested to St. James AME Church, 333 Martin Luther King Blvd, Ashland 41101. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Services have been postponed indefinitely for TERRY RAY LIKENS SR., 72, of Dunlow, husband of Lulabelle Ferguson Likens. He died Feb. 14 at home. He was a retired electrician for Maximum Construction Company. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family.
JENNY T. MAIER, 73, of Lesage, wife of Frederick W. Maier, died Feb. 16 in Chateau Grove Assisted Living, Barboursville. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHARON LEE MEADOWS, 60, of Huntington, mother of Denay Meadows-Wilson and Phillip Osborne, died Feb. 11 at home. She was a cook for Buddy’s Bar-B-Que. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONITA MULLINS, 77, of Huntington, widow of Ronnie Mullins, died Feb. 14 at home. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
ANNA MAE HENSON PETERS, 90, of Warner Robins, Ga., widow of Russell E. Peters, died Feb. 12. She retired from Robins Air Force Base. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Peter’s Chapel Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation in Warner Robins from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARK W. RIFFLE, 57, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Ellen Meadows Riffle, died Feb. 13. He was a Senior Mate for Ingram Barge Line. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Feb. 20, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the funeral home. Social distance and masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
HERMAN ROWE, 82, of Huntington, husband of Judy Rowe, died Feb. 13 at home. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLIAM SAUNDERS, 73, of Milton, widower of Tama Saunders, died Feb. 13 at home. He was a welding inspector. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
Services for DAVID EUGENE STAPLETON, 68, have been rescheduled to noon Feb. 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, with burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens. He died Feb. 11 in The Pavilion at Piketon, and is the husband of Beverly Haney Stapleton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THERESA MARIE TORLONE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Louie Torlone, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired employee of Stationers Accounting Department. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT F. WORTHINGTON, 86, of Ironton, husband of Garnet Worthington, died Jan. 6 in SOMC Hospice surrounded by his family. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Feb. 20, at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.