LAURA B. BARNETT, 93, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 23. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELORIS JEAN CALLICOAT, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 22 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND LEE CHAPMAN, 84, of Salt Rock died May 22. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no services and burial will be in Baylous Cemetery.
WILLIE LEE CREWS, 83, of Argillite, Ky., died May 22 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA FAYE DAVIS, 69, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Roger Dale Davis, died May 2 2inTug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 25 at the funeral home.
ESTHER COFFMAN FERGUSON, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Joseph Paul Ferguson, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVA MAE FITCH, 101, of Pasadena, Texas, formerly Ashland, died May 21. She was a retired Social Services Director for Ashland Community College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; entombment following at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Baywood Church of Christ, PO Box 7466, Pasadena, TX 77503. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIVIAN GRAHAM, 97, of Huntington, mother of Ronna Woods of Huntington, Mike Graham of Westerville, Ohio and Gregory Graham of Cincinnati, Ohio, died May 24 in Heritage Center. She was retired from the IRS as an administrative assistant. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Ky. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
JUDY HICKS, 55, of Knoxville, Tenn., died May 23 in Huntington. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FLORENCE HYNUS, 97, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Hynus, died May 22 in Madison Park. She was a retired Secretary from the former Conner Steel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT PASCAL JOHNSON, 83, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Carolyn Johnson, died May 24 at home. There will be a celebration of life a noon June 5 at First Baptist Church, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.
LISA SHAWN COOPER KAUFFER, 60, of Ona, widow of Terry Kauffer, died May 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUTH ANN LOCKHART, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Jack Lockhart, died May 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CYNTHIA ROBERTA MARCUM, 73 of Huntington died April 25, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She had been a Special Education teacher in Wayne County Schools. Friends and family gather May 29 at 1 p.m. before the 2 p.m. memorial service at Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JANET DALE MARTIN, 82, of Port St Lucie, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, died May 23. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 28 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.com.
LORI MARIE McQUAID, 44, of Ironton died May 13 in Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Louisville, Ky. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. May 27 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Friends and family gather one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN MITCHELL, 92, of Huntington, widow of Roy Mitchell, died May 24 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Angle Cemetery, Skyview Drive, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
SHIRLEY DAVID NICELY, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died May 21 in Ashland Community Hospice. At his request, there will be no service. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
GARY LEE POWERS, 73, of Milton died Jan. 16, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Friends and family may gather from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eccho Food Pantry, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELVINA SHIPMAN, 82, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Willie J. Shipman, died May 24 at home. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. May 27 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY DIANE MOORE MILLER SMITH, 75, of Ironton, died May 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 28 at Woodland Chapel Church, Ironton. Burial following in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDITH MARIE SMITH of Lincoln County, W.Va., 80, died May 10 in Genesis Health Care, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 29 at Open Door Bible Church, 6711 State Rt. 34 (South). A private family graveside service will follow at Trace Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations for the cemetery, c/o Trace Fork Baptist, P.O. Box 367, Hurricane, WV 25526, in Judith’s name.
ROBERT FRANKLIN SMITH, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Barboursville, died May 9 in Roseville, Mich. Military services will be conducted at noon May 29 at the American Post #177, 6024 US 60 East, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
SHARROD ZANE SNYDER, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 21 in Huntington. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
JUDY RAY JUDE SPAULDING, 76, of Wilsondale, widow of Kenneth Spaulding, died May 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. May 26 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DAVID STACY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Cecilia Parker Stacy, died May 24 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a former chef for Guyan Country Club. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.